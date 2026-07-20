Tulsi Gabbard's Brother Charged After Allegedly Trying to Lure Children Into Hotel Room: Police
July 20 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Batarti "Bhakti" Gabbard, the 55-year-old older brother of President Donald Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has been arrested and charged with second-degree custodial interference in Honolulu, Hawaii.
On July 12, 2026, Batarti allegedly approached a group of minors, including a 9-year-old boy. He offered them cash and chewing gum if they would follow him to his hotel room.
When the children refused, he asked for their names and wrote them down in a notebook before walking away. A witness reported the interaction to the Honolulu Police Department.
'He Started Acting Erratically'
Police arrested him on July 16, initially for a separate theft offense, then identified him in connection with the "stranger danger" incident and charged him the following day.
Tulsi's parents, including Hawaii state Sen. Mike Gabbard, released a statement explaining that their son is dealing with an ongoing mental health crisis and substance abuse. He has since been admitted to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
"Several days ago, he started acting erratically, as a result of smoking pot," they told KITV.com.
'He Gave Away His Car to a Homeless Person'
They also alleged their son had been sleeping on the streets after his wife kicked him out of his house recently.
"He gave away his car to a homeless person; lost his ID and phone and has no money. He's renamed himself Batarti and also Jim Morrison Jr., as he's having delusions of being a rock star," they added.
When they took their son to a hospital for a mental evaluation, they noted that "Bhakti told the doctor they would find cocaine, ice and pot in his blood tests. And this evening, he was admitted for a 72-hour hold at Queen's, while they continue to monitor him and decide next steps.”
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Science of Identity Foundation
The Gabbard family has long-standing, deep ties to the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), a secretive, Hawaii-based religious sect founded by Chris Butler, which some former members have characterized as a cult.
The group blends yoga, meditation and Vaishnava Hindu teachings. However, former followers have alleged the sect demands total obedience to Chris and teaches controversial ideologies, including skepticism of science and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.
Mike and Carol Gabbard became devotees of Butler in the 1970s and were early leaders in the Science of Identity Foundation.
Political Rise
Former insiders have alleged that Chris and SIF actively utilized their members and the Gabbard family's political rise to seek influence.
The Gabbards and their representatives have repeatedly dodged or denied suggestions that Chris controls their political platforms or decision-making, often characterizing such claims as bigoted, anti-Hindu smears.
A sweeping Washington Post investigation revealed confidential memos suggesting Chris directly steered Tulsi's political messaging and legislative focus during her time in Congress.