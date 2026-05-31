Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Meet Donald Trump's Intelligence Chief Following Her Resignation

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Tulsi Gabbard Is a Military Veteran

Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence.

Tulsi Gabbard spent more than two decades in the military before becoming director of National Intelligence. While serving in the Hawaii State Legislature in 2003, Gabbard took the oath of enlistment into the Hawaii Army National Guard and underwent nine weeks of basic training. "In history, some generations have been given everything, and now in this generation where there's a war on terrorism, I'm honored to have the opportunity to give something," she said at the time. "I promise my constituents that my service to the military will not in any way get in the way of my serving them." A few months later, the Army Reserve soldier joined the 29th Brigade Combat Team as a rank specialist with a 29th Support Battalion medical company. "As a proud local girl, former state representative and a soldier fighting against terrorism in Iraq, this was truly an honor and a treasured experience. I couldn't ask for anything more," she expressed, per The Honolulu Advertiser. The combat veteran had a total of three deployments to the Middle East and Africa during her military career. She became the first woman to receive an award of appreciation from the Kuwaiti military after leading a Military Police platoon in Kuwait. In 2007, she graduated from the Accelerated Officer Candidate School at Fort McClellan, Ala., making history as the first woman in the academy's 50-year history to be named distinguished honor graduate. She also held the role of legislative aide to U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka from 2007 to 2009. Gabbard currently serves as battalion commander of the 1-354 Regiment, in Tulsa, Okla.

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Tulsi Gabbard Was Elected to Hawaii State Legislature at Age 21

Source: MEGA Her last day as DNI is set for June 30.

Gabbard was only 21 when the people of Hawaii elected her to the State Legislature, becoming the youngest person ever to serve there. She represented District 42 in West Oahu through 2004. Years later, in 2010, she was elected to the Honolulu City Council, where she served as chair of safety and government affairs committee and vice chair of budget committee.

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Tulsi Gabbard Became the First Hindu Elected to Congress

Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard served in the House for nearly a decade.

In 2011, Gabbard announced her candidacy for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District. The following year, she was elected to Congress, setting a historic milestone as the first Hindu to serve in the House. She held the position from 2013 to 2021.

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Tulsi Gabbard Ran for 2020 Democratic Nomination

Source: MEGA She endorsed Joe Biden after dropping out.

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Gabbard made a bold political move when she announced her intention to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in January 2019. "There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I'm concerned about and that I want to help solve," the Iraq War veteran told CNN's Van Jones. "There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace. I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement." Gabbard, who once worked as vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, ended her presidential campaign with an endorsement for Joe Biden in March 2020. "I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated," she shared.

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Tulsi Gabbard Switched Political Parties

Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard is a member of the Republican Party.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 and registered as independent. She then joined the Republican Party in October 2024 and endorsed Donald Trump against Kamala Harris. "This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before," she told the crowd in Michigan in 2024. "This is one of the main reasons why I'm committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can, once again, serve us as our commander in chief."

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Tulsi Gabbard Is Married

Source: @abrahamwilliamsdp/Instagram Tulsi Gabbard's husband was diagnosed with 'an extremely rare form of bone cancer.'

Gabbard met her future husband, Abraham Williams, during her first run for Congress in 2012. He reportedly proposed to her while they were on a surfboard after a few years of dating. "I was home from D.C., and the day before Thanksgiving, he mentioned he wanted to go for a sunset surf on the South Shore that night," she said of the proposal in an interview with The New York Times. "I was in meetings all day, and by the time we left, the sun was starting to set. We got stuck in traffic at a really long red light, and he was getting so frustrated. I couldn't understand what the big deal was." The two exchanged vows in a Vedic ceremony in Hawaii in April 2015.

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Tulsi Gabbard Resigned as Director of National Intelligence

Source: MEGA Aaron Lukas will serve as the acting DNI.