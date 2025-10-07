Lily Phillips Leaves Family Terrified After Stranger She Met Inside of a Pub Shows Up at Her Door Late at Night

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Phillips had a "strange and dangerous" encounter that left her family fearing for the adult film star's life. During a recent appearance on Metro's "Just Between Us" podcast, the 24-year-old spoke with host Diana Vickers about an odd situation that fueled concerns about her safety. Phillips revealed that the night before recording the podcast episode, a stranger she met at a pub earlier in the day showed up unannounced at her house in Cheshire shortly after midnight.

Source: Just Between Us podcast Lily Phillips said a stranger showed up at her door late at night.

"I had someone knock at my door at 12:30 last night," Phillips admitted. "I texted my brother about it: 'He was like, oh my God, please be careful.'" She explained: "I had met this person in the pub and then, that night, he comes knocking at my door. He had driven to my house." While Phillips didn't answer the door, she was able to "see him through my Ring doorbell." "He kept saying he just wanted to say hello," the explicit content creator eerily recalled.

Source: Just Between Us podcast Lily Phillips admitted she had met the man at a pub earlier in the day.

Phillips confessed similar situations of random people arriving at her door have occurred in the past and are a frequent cause for concern in her family. The social media star's brother advised his sister to publicly name the man on social media, as he believes "putting the message out there" would hopefully deter others. "My brother wanted me to blast him on social media," she noted. "He thought it would stop people from doing it. Putting the message out there: please do not come to my door."

Lily Phillips Admits She Needs to Be 'More Careful'

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips went viral for sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours.

Phillips seemed less worried about the situation than her loved ones, insisting "most of my interactions are positive." She is, however, "becoming more wary of people" and "what their intentions are." "I had younger people turn up to my door before. Like a group of them, but that was during the daytime. This is the issue with living in a village," the English OnlyFans model shared. "Those younger people just wanted to say hello and have a picture. Whereas something at like 12:30 at night is a little bit stranger and more dangerous." "Maybe I just need to be a bit more careful," she realized.

Lily Phillips' Parents Don't Approve of Adult Film Star's Career

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips' family members worry about her safety.