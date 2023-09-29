Tupac Shakur's Murder Solved? Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Arrested in Connection to the Case
Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Friday morning, September 29.
The former Compton gangster was arrested on unknown charges in connection with late rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder.
It's been reported that prior to the arrest, neighbors who lived near Keefe D's residence — roughly 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip — saw police officers detain two people near the property on Monday night, September 25, while they conducted a search.
"There were cruisers and SWAT vehicles. They had lights shining on the house," eyewitness Don Sansouci told a news outlet, alleging that he'd watched a man and a woman come out of the house with their hands behind their heads.
This comes two months after authorities searched Keefe D's wife Paula Clemons' home. The police confiscated several cell phones, many photos, a magazine featuring Tupac, .40 caliber bullets and a computer hard drive at the time.
It is unclear if any direct evidence related to the murder investigation was found on the hard drive or through any of the other items taken in July.
As OK! previously reported, Tupac was tragically shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas, and died on September 13.
Keefe D later claimed that his late nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, was the one who shot the influential rapper in retaliation following a physical altercation that allegedly occurred earlier that day. Keefe D said Tupac and Death Row Records exec Suge Knight had attacked Baby Lane after a Mike Tyson fight that had taken place at the MGM Grand.
"We rushed up out of the café and went to find Baby Lane," Keefe D wrote in his self-published memoir, COMPTON STREET LEGEND. "We saw him inside the MGM minutes after they had jumped him. By the time we got there Suge, Pac and their crew had already left."
Baby Lane denied involvement in the shooting. He died in 1998, two years after the artist's death.
Despite his allegations that his nephew had been involved in Tupac's murder, Keefe D called him a "good dude with a big heart."
