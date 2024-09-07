10 TV Characters Who Were Killed After the Actor Died: From Finn Hudson on 'Glee' to Fred Andrews on 'Riverdale'

Luke Perry shocked Hollywood after his representative, Arnold Robinson, confirmed his death. He was 52.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," Robinson said in a statement to USA Today.

Perry reportedly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.

His death left Riverdale writers to decide what would happen to his character, Fred Andrews. The loss led them to cast his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty to play the role of the woman his character saved in a hit-and-run incident.

Riverdale Season 4 also paid tribute to Perry and held a funeral for his character.