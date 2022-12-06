Two Trump Organization Companies Found Guilty Of Criminal Tax Fraud

A New York City jury found two companies under the formerly Donald Trump-owned Trump Organization guilty on all 17 charges they faced of corporate tax fraud and falsifying business records.

On Tuesday, December 6, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty on multiple charges pertaining to a 15-year-scheme in which the Organization gave several of its "already highly paid executives” luxury perks, including expensive cars and luxury apartments as a means of "cheating on their taxes,” prosecutors claimed.