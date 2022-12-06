OK Magazine
Two Trump Organization Companies Found Guilty Of Criminal Tax Fraud

Dec. 6 2022, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

A New York City jury found two companies under the formerly Donald Trump-owned Trump Organization guilty on all 17 charges they faced of corporate tax fraud and falsifying business records.

On Tuesday, December 6, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty on multiple charges pertaining to a 15-year-scheme in which the Organization gave several of its "already highly paid executives” luxury perks, including expensive cars and luxury apartments as a means of "cheating on their taxes,” prosecutors claimed.

Though Trump and his famous family were not personally on trial, the ex-Commander-in-Chief was broached several times throughout the proceedings, prosecutors alleging the ex POTUS knew of — and potentially sanctioned — several aspects of the scheme.

DONALD TRUMP CLAIMED NEARLY $1 BILLION IN LOSSES IN 2-YEAR PERIOD, FORMER ACCOUNTANT TESTIFIES

While the Trump Organization has been the subject of several criminal investigations, Tuesday’s decision denotes the first time 45’s former business has been convicted of a crime, NPR noted.

Though the company will face up to $1.61 million in fines come their sentencing next month, this felony conviction could prove problematic in the group’s future business dealings, potentially posing a hurdle when it comes to securing loans or obtaining contracts.

More to come...

