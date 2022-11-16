OK Magazine
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run

donald trump jr blasted
By:

Nov. 16 2022

Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order to make America great again and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

"LFG BABY!!!" he added.

However, some were not pleased with the reality star's latest endeavor.

One person wrote, "The laughing stock of the world. Please embarrass yourself even more," while another added, "Republicans don't even want your dad to run. He's ruined the Republican party."

A third person asked, "Wanna see him lose again???"

As OK! previously reported, unveiled his campaign on the same day Mike Pence's memoir was released.

“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician explained in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Though Trump Jr. is on board with his father's decision, his daughter Ivanka Trump has decided to step away.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

