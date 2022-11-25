Donald Trump Claimed Nearly $1 Billion In Losses In 2-Year Period, Former Accountant Testifies

Despite the resounding television success of former President Donald Trump’s reality series The Apprentice, it seems 2009 and 2010 may have been surprisingly brutal when it came to the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s wallet.

On Tuesday, November 23, former Trump Organization accountant Donald Bender testified under oath, telling prosecutor Susan Hoffinger that the reality TV mogul reported losing nearly $1 billion in that two-year span amid the criminal fax fraud trial against the previous POTUS’s namesake company.

"Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?" the attorney asked Bender, who worked with Mazars USA, the organization that assisted the politician and his organization with preparing their taxes.