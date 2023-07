HGTV Star Ty Pennington Intubated After 'Barely' Breathing in Medical Drama

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something ๐Ÿ˜ณ๐Ÿ˜ #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it's good to see I was still in the right frame of mindโ€ฆ" the home improvement guru concluded.

In response, fans expressed their sympathy for the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum.