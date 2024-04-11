'Not Cool': HGTV Star Chip Gaines Blasted for 'Elitist' and 'Tone Deaf' Comment About How 'Everybody's Got Money'
A joke about college basketball gone wrong!
On Wednesday, April 10, HGTV star Chip Gaines received tons of backlash for a tweet about Baylor University’s head basketball coach, Scott Drew.
“Money is boring… everybody’s got money. We’ve got God on our side…” the Fixer Upper alum wrote, suggesting Drew will stay with the team despite offers of a larger paycheck elsewhere.
Following the post, fans of the 49-year-old replied to his comment, noting how most Americans do not agree with his stance.
“The ‘everybody’s got money’ statement may be one of the most elitist and out of touch things I’ve heard. Smh,” one user pointed out, while another echoed, “You're tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money.”
A third responded, “No, not everybody has money. Rich people have money,” while a fourth quipped, “Chip, pass me some of that boring money. I'll take the boredom off your hands.”
One angry fan even wrote, “Man I love your show and all, and I absolutely get joking about basketball — but this tweet is not cool. The majority of people in this country worry about money because they don’t have enough of it.”
The home improvement mogul and his wife Joanna Gaines, who are worth an estimated $50 million, clapped back at haters by offering to give them some cash.
“I LOVE action and charity!! $100 coming your way. Just follow @AssistingChip she can hook you up,” he penned to one user, while he replied to another person, writing, “Amen.. we help EVERY chance we get! P.S. Follow @AssistingChip and we’ll send you something to help a cause you care about…”
As OK! previously reported, the couple last made headlines in November, when Chip and Joanna — who share kids Ella, 17, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13 and Crew, 5 — reflected on their 20 years of marriage.
"I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," Joanna explained.
"Jo and I are in this beautiful moment," Chip added. "We're evolving into each other. It's the second part of our marriage."
"I’m like, ‘Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me,'" he joked.
"We just see life differently now. You've rubbed off on me," Joanna admitted. "I think that’s the beauty of relationships in general."
"If Chip weren’t my partner, I would probably still be in the corner," she expressed. "From the moment I met him, he’s always experienced change in a positive way. Even if it was negative, it was, ‘All right. What do we do next?’ ... We’ve had so much change in our lives, and the proof is there: Change is hard, but it’s always beautiful."