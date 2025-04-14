Tyler Baltierra Claps Back at Follower After They Suggested God Will Help Adopted Daughter Carly 'Find Her Way Back Home'

After a follower suggested Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell “lean on God” in order to have their estranged adopted daughter, Carly, “find her way back home,” Baltierra responded, noting he doesn’t “require your God or any ancient book of mythology for healing.” “Introspection, time & grace is all I need!” he added. “I have an amazing relationship with my own spirituality. But thank you.”

Baltierra shared the comment and his response to his Instagram Story, adding, “Can we stop this rhetoric too? My spirit’s moral conscience is not derived from a book or promises of eternal suffering/salvation. It’s derived from compassion, empathy & love. I have a very special relationship with my spirituality & the practices that feed it. Thank you!”