Tyler Baltierra Claps Back at Follower After They Suggested God Will Help Adopted Daughter Carly 'Find Her Way Back Home'

Tyler Baltierra clapped back at a follower who said God would help his adopted daughter Carly 'find her way back home.'

By:

April 14 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra clapped back at a follower regarding God.

Tyler Baltierra claims he needs 'introspecftion, time and grace.'

After a follower suggested Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell “lean on God” in order to have their estranged adopted daughter, Carly, “find her way back home,” Baltierra responded, noting he doesn’t “require your God or any ancient book of mythology for healing.” “Introspection, time & grace is all I need!” he added. “I have an amazing relationship with my own spirituality. But thank you.”

Baltierra shared the comment and his response to his Instagram Story, adding, “Can we stop this rhetoric too? My spirit’s moral conscience is not derived from a book or promises of eternal suffering/salvation. It’s derived from compassion, empathy & love. I have a very special relationship with my spirituality & the practices that feed it. Thank you!”

Catelynn Lowell confirmed she was blocked by her adopted daughter's parents.

As OK! previously reported, Baltierra and Lowell confirmed they were blocked by their daughter’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

On the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn shared, “Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health.' And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye.”

Catelynn added Teresa “told Dawn to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for,” before sharing Dawn requested they keep that to themselves.

Catelynn Lowell vowed to keep 'fighting for communication' with Carly Davis.

“I said, ‘Well, f---, now, I’m saying it,’” Catelynn stated. “'I’m spilling it from the rooftops.’”

Tyler shared his thoughts, saying Brandon and Teresa have his kid, but they “can’t take” his story too.

Catelynn also revealed Teresa wanted her to say sorry to Dawn — but didn't understand why.

“You need an apology?” she questioned. “For what? For me putting the truth out about how you are as a human and what you did to us. I deserve a f------ apology.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have agreed to pause trying to pursue a relationship with Carly.

As OK! shared, Catelynn previously confirmed Brandon and Teresa blocked her phone number and “completely closed the adoption.” The reality TV personality explained at the time she asked Brandon and Teresa if Carly is the one who doesn't want any contact. If it’s not, Catelynn vowed to keep “fighting for communication” with her daughter.

After advice from Dawn, Catelynn and Tyler agreed to put a pause in trying to pursue a relationship with Carly for the time being.

