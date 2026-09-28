Shirtless Tyler Cameron Recreates Viral 'Off Campus' Dance Scene on 'DWTS': Watch
Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Tyler Cameron got fans riled up when he performed a dance routine from the Amazon Prime show Off Campus during his stint on Dancing With the Stars.
On the September 22 episode of DWTS — called “Viral Hits Night" — Cameron and Sharna Burgess danced to “Girls” by The Kid LAROI, which was featured in the hit series Off Campus.
During the routine with Burgess, Cameron ended up shirtless and gave what he called a “Patrick Swayze aura.”
Cameron and His Dance Partner Sharna Burgess Shake It
“I mean, we got to give them what they want,” Cameron said after his performance. “You know, Off Campus girls, like, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”
Burgess added that the performance was for “the girls and the gays.”
The Judges Take on the Performance
Even though Cameron and Burgess survived week two of DWTS, the judges weren’t completely satisfied with the performance.
Derek Hough said that their performance was “definitely a crowd-pleaser,” but they wanted more salsa. The other two judges, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, agreed.
Their performance gained an overall score of 16/30.
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The Final Decision
Cameron and Burgess were in the bottom three along with two other teams, but they were deemed safe.
Chef Giada De Laurentiis and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, ended up being eliminated.
After the show, Cameron said, “When I first came off The Bachelorette, I thought I could do anything, but I think I lost myself a little bit over these years. So this has given me a chance to give my all to something again.”
Cameron previously shared that DWTS was always on his mind.
"This is way harder than I thought it was! I’ve grown such an appreciation from dance from just being here. When they asked if I want to do this show, they said, 'Who do you like to watch?' And I was the first person they ever heard say, 'I love watching the guys.' Val, Alan, Sasha, Pasha, Brandon, all these amazing guys. I want to be like them. I want to look like them. It’s much harder than it looks to try and look like them. Those guys are incredible. So I’m very hard on myself. So when I see myself not looking like the Brandons of the world, I get on myself. But it is so much fun, and it’s such a great new challenge. And she’s been the best at getting me out of my own way sometimes. But we’ve been working our tails off, and it’s starting to pay off. We’re starting to see it," he said.
Who Was Tyler Cameron Before 'DWTS'?
Before making his debut on the hit dancing competition show, Cameron was introduced to the world on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he became a fan-favorite as he battled other men to win over Hannah Brown.
Cameron is now engaged to photographer Tate Madden, who is also from Jupiter, Fla., the same town he grew up in. He also starred in his own reality show on Amazon Prime called Going Home with Tyler Cameron.