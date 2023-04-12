Tyler Cameron Reveals He Hopes To 'Be Married In 5 Years,' Dishes If He'll Ever Appear On 'Bachelor In Paradise'

"In the next five years I hope to be married. I want my kids to grow up here for sure. I hope to continue these businesses, keep opening up more restaurants and keep creating opportunities for other people," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Astral Tequila to support the brand’s goal of building homes in the communities of Jalisco, Mexico, where tequila is produced, for the Adobe Brick Project.

As for if returning to the small screen is still in the future, he's not ruling it out. "I have love for all TV, it's been a great experience," he notes. "The Real Dirty Dancing series was the most fun ever. It was a way to cut loose, have fun and not really care. I enjoy doing TV. It's fun. I think I would love to go on Survivor or The Challenge would be cool, but I would love to be a producer on one of those shows. I'd also love to be behind the scenes of Love Is Blind — that's the most fascinating show that's out there right now. But we're working on a few new things. That's my vacation time — being able to work on those things. We've got some cool things in the fire right now."