Tyler Cameron Reveals What He Loves Most About Girlfriend Tate Madden as He Gushes Over Their 'Peaceful' Relationship
Tyler Cameron is head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Tate Madden!
The former Bachelor star gushes over his lady while reflecting on their happy relationship during an exclusive chat with OK!.
"Tate at heart, she is an entertainer. She's so much fun," Cameron shares of Madden as the two work together to "break up" with their expensive skincare routines as part of their partnership with Lubriderm. "Everything she does is 100 percent, but then when we're at home, she can be calm, cool and chill. So, she can do it all, which makes it fun."
"I think the thing I love about her the most is that she loves hard, she takes care of her friends and family and she's just someone that truly gives everything her all — whether it's her relationship, her friendship, a job opportunity, whatever it is, she gives it her best," the reality star admits.
Reflecting on their love story, Cameron finds "comfort" in Madden.
"Our relationship started as a friendship for probably the first year," he recalls. "So I think that helps a lot. We went through a lot of stuff together, so I think it laid a really strong foundation. It's not a volatile relationship. It gets better and better. It's peaceful."
As for what it's like mixing their relationship and careers, Cameron declares, "It's been fun."
"We've done a lot of home rental stuff together and she's so talented. She has such an amazing eye in this space, so it's fun to let her show it off because no one expects that from her," the Going Home With Tyler Cameron star explains. "It's been fun showcasing our relationship and showcasing the ins and outs of what we do every day and whatnot. So, to do this with her, it was fun."
"We're not breaking up with each other, but we're breaking up with our expensive skincare," he quips.
And why? "Have you seen this economy? I can't be having expensive skincare anymore!" Cameron jokes.
In all seriousness, the general contractor notes, "I finally found [a good fit] with Lubriderm's Daily Moisturizer."
He details: "1) It's 24 hour coverage, so, that's huge for me because I can put it on in the morning, be covered all day and night. 2) It's affordable and easy to get at any major retailer anywhere I'm traveling to — I can always pick up Lubriderm. Plus, it's dermatologist developed so you know you have something that's done right. It's everything I've ever needed and everything I've ever wanted. So, I have no problem breaking up with the skincare in my past."