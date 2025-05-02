Tyler Cameron Reveals What He Loves Most About Girlfriend Tate Madden as He Gushes Over Their 'Peaceful' Relationship

"Tate at heart, she is an entertainer. She's so much fun," Cameron shares of Madden as the two work together to "break up" with their expensive skincare routines as part of their partnership with Lubriderm. "Everything she does is 100 percent, but then when we're at home, she can be calm, cool and chill. So, she can do it all, which makes it fun."

"I think the thing I love about her the most is that she loves hard, she takes care of her friends and family and she's just someone that truly gives everything her all — whether it's her relationship, her friendship, a job opportunity, whatever it is, she gives it her best," the reality star admits.