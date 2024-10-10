Tyler Cameron Is 'Protective' of 'Talented' Girlfriend Tate Madden After Going Instagram Official: 'I Wanted Her to Feel Ready'

After teasing he's off the market for some time, Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Tate Madden, finally went Instagram official in early October, and he couldn't be happier.

"It's great. We took our time with it because once you make it for everybody, then everyone gets to criticize it. I'm protective of her, and I've know what it feels like to be criticized by everybody. I just wanted her to feel ready. She's also got a lot of exciting things coming her way, so I can't wait for that to unfold," the Bachelor alum, 31, exclusively told OK! on Saturday, October 5, before he hosted a workout with CELSIUS at the Strong New York fitness and wellness expo event.