Tyler Cameron Is 'Protective' of 'Talented' Girlfriend Tate Madden After Going Instagram Official: 'I Wanted Her to Feel Ready'
After teasing he's off the market for some time, Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Tate Madden, finally went Instagram official in early October, and he couldn't be happier.
"It's great. We took our time with it because once you make it for everybody, then everyone gets to criticize it. I'm protective of her, and I've know what it feels like to be criticized by everybody. I just wanted her to feel ready. She's also got a lot of exciting things coming her way, so I can't wait for that to unfold," the Bachelor alum, 31, exclusively told OK! on Saturday, October 5, before he hosted a workout with CELSIUS at the Strong New York fitness and wellness expo event.
The pair, who have been together for more than a year, previously collaborated on projects, but according to the handsome hunk, they realized they needed to "be each other's boyfriend and girlfriend" instead.
"She still helps me with a ton of stuff. We're working on house together," the TV personality, whose reality show Going Home with Tyler Cameron premiered in April, said. "She designs all my projects now, and I want to start showcasing her because she's so talented. I'm excited for everyone to see what she's helped me create because she's really been the lead — and also what a bada-- she is because there's so many things in the house I try to do. Then she pushes me out of the way and is like, 'Watch out!' She just does it."
"She built the stone fireplace in the outdoor backyard and in the front and in the living room. She stoned the whole thing! It was a ton of work, and she's out here doing it," Cameron, who launched his own construction company and works on homes in Florida, added. "I tried to do a little piece and it collapsed on me. She was like, 'Get out of here!' I can't wait for people to see what we've been working on and how fun she is."
Cameron is hopeful another season of the Prime Video series will get greenlit so that he can show off his lady to the world. "If we get Season 2, she'll be a part of that. She's got some fun things brewing on her end that's even cooler!" he gushed.
The Florida native is relieved the secret is out, but it makes him inclined to "check in" on her more now. "I am like, 'You good?' Social media is hard. People can be cruel. They want to compare her to everyone in the past, and that was a lifetime ago. Everyone is their own person. I want her to be embraced for who she is, not for who I was with in the past," Cameron, who previously dated Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid, said.
Though Cameron has a lot on his plate in the next few weeks — between working on a bunch of houses and hosting the Cameron Ranch Gala in honor of his mom, Andrea Cameron, who passed away in 2020, on October 11 at the Pelican Club in Jupiter, Fla. — but he made time to work out and host an event with CELSIUS alongside his pal celebrity trainer Phil Fit.
"I'm thrilled. I'm blown away by how cool of an event this is. It's amazing to see how far Strong New York has come," he shared. "Phil has been my trainer since seventh grade. When I got in trouble in middle school — and I was always in trouble in middle school — my mom brought me to Phil. She was like, 'You want to be a bad kid, you're going to work out with Phil now.' I didn't know who Phil was, and he made me lunge until my legs felt like noodles. Ever since then, he is my guy and the big brother I've never had."
"Phil is Batman, I'm Robin. Phil is leading the way, and I'm running around making sure people are getting hyped up," he continued. "I'll do the workouts with them. I'm the hype guy. Phil burns the booty. He kills your legs and butt. I start shaking, and then the girls start making fun of me."
In order to feel properly fueled during any workout, Tyler turns to CELSIUS. "We've been working together for two years now, and it's really just a lifestyle with them. I drink CELSIUS two times a day — in the morning right before my workouts and right after a big meal at lunch. We do so many fun things together, and I love that they're always trying to encourage a healthier lifestyle. They also always have a new fun flavor coming!"