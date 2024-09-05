or
Tyler Cameron Admits He'd 'Already Have a Family and Kids' If He Never Did Reality TV — But Has 'Zero Regrets'

Photo of Tyler Cameron.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron's life was forever changed when he joined Season 15 of 'The Bachelorette' in 2019.

Sept. 5 2024, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Tyler Cameron doesn't focus on "what ifs," but there are, of course, moments he looks back and wonders what his life would be like if he never starred on Season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019.

"I think my life would probably be a lot more relaxed and advanced in a sense that maybe I'd already have a family and kids," the reality star admits during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting his partnership with Subway in line with their $6.99 any footlong sub deal, which runs through Sunday, September 8.

tyler cameron family kids zero regret reality tv bachelorette subway
Source: Subway

Tyler Cameron thinks he'd 'already have a family and kids' if he never became a reality star.

One thing Cameron knows would be the same, however, is that he'd still "be building houses and doing all the same things I'm doing now."

The Going Home with Tyler Cameron star, whose construction company has been the subject of a Prime Video series since the show premiered in April, is currently living in his hometown of Jupiter, Fla., where he heads his new company, Image 1 Construction.

tyler cameron family kids zero regret reality tv bachelorette subway
Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron has 'zero regrets' about his decision to enter the reality television universe.

Despite feeling behind in terms of what he used to think his life would look like at age 31, Cameron — who was the runner-up in Hannah Brown's season of the hit ABC dating show — has "zero regrets."

"It's become the biggest blessing of my life, being able to do what I'm doing now, and it's been amazing. So, I would say there's not one regret," he declares.

As for why he's decided to reside in Florida after making it big in Hollywood, Cameron notes: "I just always felt at home here. And honestly, one good thing that's come out of [the COVID-19 pandemic] is like, 'We don't have to be anywhere anymore.'"

"When I do get jobs in L.A. or New York, I can go out and do it. I can be where I want to be and where I can [best] build [my] businesses," he explains. "I'm here in Jupiter, Fla., and I love it here. I have restaurants, I have rental properties, I have things going on all the time with my foundation where if I was in L.A. or New York, it wouldn't be as attainable."

tyler cameron family kids zero regret reality tv bachelorette subway
Source: @tylerjcameron/Instagram

The reality star's construction business is the subject of his new series 'Going Home With Tyler Cameron.'

Plus, living in Jupiter allows Cameron to live nearby a lot of his longtime pals.

"I think my closest friends now are my ones from before my fame," says Cameron. "I'm back home with all them, and I've got my tight knit crew here."

"I've always got along well with everybody in the industry, but I always felt like home was where I wanted to be and needed to be," he expresses.

One additional perk of living in his hometown? Cameron knows where all the best Subway shops are!

tyler cameron family kids zero regret reality tv bachelorette subway
Source: Subway

Tyler Cameron partnered with Subway in line with their limited-time-only $6.99 any footlong deal.

Elaborating on his decision to partner with the fast-food restaurant company, the general contractor states he's "been in love with Subway since I was a little kid," recalling how he used to "walk and go to the Subway that was literally across the street from where I grew up."

Reiterating how Subway has been "a staple in my life since I was a little kid," Cameron shares his "go-to order" with OK! — which includes "toasted Italian herb and cheese bread with steak and cheese, tons of jalapeños and Baja Chipotle on top."

Source: OK!

Calling it his "favorite meal," Cameron couldn't forget adding "a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie" from the sandwich shop for his dessert.

Encouraging fans to hop on the $6.99 any footlong promotion, Cameron insists: "You're not gonna find a better sub deal."

