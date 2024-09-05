Tyler Cameron Admits He'd 'Already Have a Family and Kids' If He Never Did Reality TV — But Has 'Zero Regrets'

Tyler Cameron doesn't focus on "what ifs," but there are, of course, moments he looks back and wonders what his life would be like if he never starred on Season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019.

"I think my life would probably be a lot more relaxed and advanced in a sense that maybe I'd already have a family and kids," the reality star admits during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting his partnership with Subway in line with their $6.99 any footlong sub deal, which runs through Sunday, September 8.