Tyler Hubbard Has Fish Hook Pulled From His Head by Wife Hayley in Wild Camping Mishap

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Hubbard avoided a medical emergency thanks to his wife, Hayley Hubbard. The incident occurred during the Florida Georgia Line artist's recent camping trip with his family, which included his wife, 39, and three kids: Olivia Rose, 8, Luca Reed, 6, and Atlas Roy, 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Pulled Out Fishing Hook From His Head

Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard have been married since 2015.

Tyler shared a post on his Instagram account on July 26, with the caption, “Breakfast had to wait.” In the video, the songwriter could be seen sitting down as his wife inspected a fishing hook that had lodged in his scalp. Although he did not share details about how the mishap occurred, he managed to remain calm throughout the painful experience. He later acknowledged that the injury “hurt so bad.” One of his kids could be heard asking more questions about the accident off-camera, to which he explained, “It's probably not bleeding a lot, but it might bleed a little.”

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @tylerhubbard/Instagram Tyler Hubbard got a fishing hook stuck on his scalp during his recent family camping trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hayley Hubbard kept herself steady while she pulled out a fishing hook from Tyler Hubbard's head.

Hayley, too, managed to keep herself steady under the pressure as she tried to understand exactly where the hook had gotten stuck in the flesh. “I'm just going to get my bearings here,” she reassured her husband, to whom she has been married since 2015. “Are there any tricks to this?” the mom-of-three eventually asked him nervously. Thankfully, to the cheers from their kids, the lifestyle blogger managed to remove the hook from her husband's scalp. “Oh, we got it!” she exclaimed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Hubbard Enjoyed a Dreamy Family Camping Trip Except for the Medical Mishap

Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard enjoyed a dreamy camping vacation with their children.

Aside from almost having to make a trip to the emergency department, the family of five seemingly enjoyed a perfect outdoorsy vacation during their recent trip. Hayley shared footage from the same on her Instagram account on July 26, with the caption, “We got 4 days off with @tylerhubbard in the middle of this crazy summer and decided to go camping in the airstream.” “All the memories made were worth the schlepping and loading up and unpacking and fun that comes along with camping,” she added. She concluded the caption by joking, “Next time we’ll try to avoid fish hooks in the head.”

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @hayley_hubbard/Instagram Hayley Hubbard shared a sneak peek into their family camping trip on her Instagram.

Source: MEGA Tyler Hubbard recently reunited with his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley for a surprise appearance at CMA Fest 2026.