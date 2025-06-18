Tyler Perry Faces Shocking $260 Million Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault Claims From 'The Oval' Actor

Dixon soon received a role as Dale on The Oval, a part he describes as a gay, homeless store clerk who sleeps with others for shelter. He claims Perry expressed a desire for a real-life partner who would demonstrate loyalty and dependence.

Fearing career repercussions, Dixon claims he downplayed Perry’s advances by stating he was not "the sexual type," but felt anxiety about losing his job if he reported the harassment.

The tension escalated later that year when Perry allegedly invited Dixon back to Atlanta for another visit. During this meeting, Perry reportedly initiated a sexually-charged conversation, asking if he "likes it rough in bed" before grabbing Dixon by the throat and saying, "Look how excited you just got."