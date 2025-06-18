Tyler Perry Faces Shocking $260 Million Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault Claims From 'The Oval' Actor
Tyler Perry found himself in hot water as an actor from his popular series The Oval accused him of sexual assault and harassment, a claim Perry's team has dismissed as a "scam," according to TMZ.
Derek Dixon filed the lawsuit, claiming he met Perry at an event in 2019. In his account, Perry singled him out of the crowd and requested his phone number, suggesting a potential role in a future project.
Dixon landed a small role in the show Ruthless, but his relationship with Perry allegedly took a turn when, in January 2020, the director invited him to his Atlanta home. Hoping to cultivate a friendship that would lead to more opportunities, Dixon went, but after drinking too much, he ended up sleeping in a guest room.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Dixon claimed Perry joined him in bed, touching his thighs despite being rejected. He asserts that Perry continued to show interest in him after this encounter.
Dixon soon received a role as Dale on The Oval, a part he describes as a gay, homeless store clerk who sleeps with others for shelter. He claims Perry expressed a desire for a real-life partner who would demonstrate loyalty and dependence.
Fearing career repercussions, Dixon claims he downplayed Perry’s advances by stating he was not "the sexual type," but felt anxiety about losing his job if he reported the harassment.
The tension escalated later that year when Perry allegedly invited Dixon back to Atlanta for another visit. During this meeting, Perry reportedly initiated a sexually-charged conversation, asking if he "likes it rough in bed" before grabbing Dixon by the throat and saying, "Look how excited you just got."
Dixon asserts he pushed Perry away, putting an end to that particular incident. The lawsuit references numerous sexually-charged text messages, one stating, "No straight man would be going on walks with you or cooking dinner for you unless they wanted to f--- you. I would f--- you."
The lawsuit details a particularly aggressive incident in June 2021 at Perry's Atlanta home, where Dixon alleges that while he was dressed only in underwear, Perry entered his space for a goodnight hug. Allegedly, Perry yanked down Dixon's underwear, groped him and said, "Relax and just let it happen," assuring him it wouldn't hurt. Dixon claims he deflected the advance by changing the subject.
After enduring this alleged harassment, Dixon filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2024. He ultimately left The Oval, concluding he could no longer withstand the alleged harassment.
Dixon is suing Perry and Tyler Perry Studios for quid pro quo harassment, workplace sexual harassment and sexual assault and battery, seeking a staggering $260 million in damages.
Perry's attorney Matthew Boyd remarked, "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”