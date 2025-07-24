Billionaire Tyler Perry Slams Family for Taking Advantage of His Wealth: 'That Doesn't Work for Me'

During an eye-opening discussion on the YouTube series Den of Kings with host Kirk Franklin and fellow guests Derrick Hayes and Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins , Perry opened up about his tough love philosophy.

Perry recounted the moment he fired his aunt from her job, revealing that her lack of commitment pushed him to take action. "She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money, I would send her the money," Perry explained. "I said, 'Listen, I want to help you. I want to help you build this thing, not be welfare to you. So, let me give you a job.'"

However, the situation quickly soured when Perry's aunt failed to show up for work. "You want me to hand you the money, but you don't want to work for it. See, that doesn't work for me," he recalled telling her before letting her go.