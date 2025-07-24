or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tyler Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Billionaire Tyler Perry Slams Family for Taking Advantage of His Wealth: 'That Doesn't Work for Me'

Photo of Tyler Perry
Source: Mega

Tyler Perry said he refused to 'be welfare' to relatives who wouldn’t work for his support.

Profile Image

July 24 2025, Published 7:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Perry, the billionaire media mogul, has a no-nonsense approach when it comes to supporting his family financially.

During an eye-opening discussion on the YouTube series Den of Kings with host Kirk Franklin and fellow guests Derrick Hayes and Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins, Perry opened up about his tough love philosophy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tyler Perry revealed he fired his aunt for her lack of commitment.
Source: Mega

Tyler Perry revealed he fired his aunt for her lack of commitment.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry recounted the moment he fired his aunt from her job, revealing that her lack of commitment pushed him to take action. "She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money, I would send her the money," Perry explained. "I said, 'Listen, I want to help you. I want to help you build this thing, not be welfare to you. So, let me give you a job.'"

However, the situation quickly soured when Perry's aunt failed to show up for work. "You want me to hand you the money, but you don't want to work for it. See, that doesn't work for me," he recalled telling her before letting her go.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
image of Tyler Perry gave relatives 60 days to find jobs after his mother died in 2009.
Source: Mega

Tyler Perry gave relatives 60 days to find jobs after his mother died in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry applies the same tough love to his 10-year-old son, Aman Perry. If Aman wants certain things, he must earn them through chores. "I don't believe in giving us things that are just going to handicap us," Tyler stated.

"That is the worst thing you can do."

The Madea creator also revealed how he handled family members after his mother passed away in 2009. Tyler sent letters to those she had asked him to support, informing them they had 60 days to find employment. "I'm not going to keep supporting you like that," he stated, making it clear that he wouldn't enable their reliance on him.

MORE ON:
Tyler Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler expressed satisfaction that all of the family members eventually found jobs. "And it wasn't even, like, jobs where they made a lot of money, but it was a job," he noted.

He added: "It was something else for them to do, feel some pride in. That's the same thing I would want someone to do for me."

With a net worth of $1.4 billion, as reported by Forbes, Tyler owes much of his success to owning 100 percent of the content he creates. His Madea franchise alone has grossed over $660 million.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Aman Perry, Tyler's son, hasn't been spoiled despite the comedian's hefty fortune.
Source: Mega

Aman Perry, Tyler's son, hasn't been spoiled despite the comedian's hefty fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

The 55-year-old filmmaker has also made headlines for his parenting style. In a December 2024 appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Tyler shared that he deliberately avoids spoiling Aman, opting to give him "books and Legos" for Christmas.

He even revealed Aman flies coach, despite Perry's wealth. "He was complaining once, this was about five years ago, he was complaining about flying commercial because the lines were so long," Perry remembered. He and Aman's mother, Gelila Bekele, decided their child would fly coach from then on.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tyler Perry said he makes his son fly coach to learn the value of hard work.
Source: Mega

Tyler Perry said he makes his son fly coach to learn the value of hard work.

"So he understands, I worked, he did not," Perry explained.

"So when he works, he can learn that lesson," Perry emphasized, adding he wants to ensure Aman is not a "ridiculously spoiled rich kid. He ain't got no money."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.