Funnyman Tyler Perry is not feeling so holly-jolly this holiday season. In fact, the actor-writer-producer got very candid with fans and followers, revealing that he’s going through a “midlife crisis.”

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” he captioned a mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!”

Still, he remained optimistic and wished his six million followers a happy holidays. “In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!” he concluded his post. “Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace.”

THE WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID CELEBS OF 2020: SEE WHO TOPS THE LIST WITH A WHOPPING $590M

FROM REBEL WILSON TO ADELE — HOW THESE CELEBS SLIMMED DOWN & GOT HEALTHY

Perry, who turned 51 in September, split from his longtime girlfriend, model and activist Gelila Bekele, “some time ago,” a source relayed to PEOPLE, adding that it was amicable and that they “remain close friends.”

The two, who met at a Prince concert in 2007, welcomed a son, Aman Tyler, in December 2014.

Naturally, friends and followers offered their support and words of encouragement. Mario Lopez commented, “Let’s get em TP!,” while model Tabria Majors and Broadway actress Stephanie Mills showered his post with affirmative emojis.

Then there were many eligible bachelorettes who offered to happily fill the void in Perry’s love life. “And all I read was SINGLE!” on excitedly typed, while another wrote, “I’m single 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀😍😍😍.” A third added, “God sent me to tell you I’m your wife.”

Though Perry’s love life may be in shambles, his career is still thriving. Disney recently announced that he signed on to produce Sister Act 3 nearly 30 years after Whoopi Goldberg starred in the original.

He’s also feeling super generous around the holidays. OK! recently reported that Perry paid $100,000 towards rent on a Los Angeles mansion for fired Hillsong church pastor Carl Lentz and his family to live in.