Jeannie Mai
Revealed: Why Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Split After 2 Years of Marriage

jeezy jeannie mai split
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Just days after it was revealed that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, have split after two years of marriage, a source is dishing on what went wrong in their relationship.

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source shared, adding that the former flames weren't on the same page when it came to "certain family values and expectations."

The pair, who were first linked in 2019, got married in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Ga., on March 27, 2021, and they later welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

According to court documents obtained by a news outlet, the rapper, 45, filed for divorce on Thursday, September 14, in Fulton County Superior Court. The duo have been separated, noting that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

The musician is also demanding joint legal custody of their daughter.

jeezy jeannie mai split cause
Source: mega

The former flames share one daughter.

On the same day Jeezy filed, he wrote via Instagram, "Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me."

For her part, The Real co-host, 44, gushed about Jeezy, as his book made New York Times bestsellers list.

"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," she wrote in a sweet post.

"This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love," she continued.

jeannie mai jeezy cause split
Source: mega

The two got married in 2019.

In 2020, the brunette beauty gushed over their partnership despite being quarantined together.

"[We] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, 'Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,'" she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "We're [doing] amazing."

"I'm a super introvert, meaning I love quality conversations, I love intimacy. I love thoughtful presence for one another, so this is a dream for me and it allows me to focus on how to support people who need it out there," she added.

jeannie mai jeezy cause split
Source: mega

Jeannie Mai recently gushed about her ex via social media.

jeezy jeannie mai split
Source: mega

Jeezy wrote a cryptic quote on the same day he filed for divorce.

Entertainment Tonight spoke with the source.

