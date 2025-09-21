Tyler Robinson's Grandma Denies Charlie Kirk Assassination Allegations: 'I Don't Think He's Ever Shot a Gun'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Tyler Robinson's grandma claimed he was a Trump-leaning Republican.

"My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump," she told Daily Mail. "Most of my family members are Republican. I don't know a single one who's a Democrat. I'm just so confused." Charlie, a 31-year-old conservative speaker, was shot in the neck during the American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University in Orem. The incident occurred approximately 20 minutes after the event commenced, shocking the crowd of around 3,000 attendees.

Source: Mega Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during his American Comeback Tour in Utah.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Matt Robinson, Tyler's father, reported his son to authorities following the shooting. Debbie stated that she has been unable to reach her son since the allegations surfaced, but she remains adamant about her grandson's innocence. "I don't think he ever shot a gun, to tell you the truth," she insisted. "He doesn't hunt; he's never liked anything like that. I know he doesn't own any guns." Adding to her disbelief, Debbie remarked, "There's just no way he could have been that good of a shot."

Source: Mega Investigators found rifle casings inscribed with anti-fascist messages after Charlie Kirk's death.

Investigators reportedly found ammunition next to a Mauser Model 98 rifle equipped with a scope, with shell casings inscribed with messages referencing fascism and internet memes. According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, one casing read, "Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓↓↓," understood as a satirical jab at fascist ideology linked to a video game. Debbie vehemently denied claims that Tyler had any mental health issues, calling him "just a very shy, good kid." She said, "There's no way he could be violent. There's absolutely no way that he did that."

Source: Mega The alleged Charlie Kirk shooting suspect reportedly referenced the incident on Discord.