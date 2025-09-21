or
Tyler Robinson's Grandma Denies Charlie Kirk Assassination Allegations: 'I Don't Think He's Ever Shot a Gun'

Composite Photos of Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson
Source: Mega

Tyler Robinson's grandmother denied he shot Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Tyler Robinson's family is standing firm against allegations linking him to the tragic shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The accused shooter’s grandma, Debbie Robinson, 69, expressed disbelief at the notion that her quiet 22-year-old grandson could be involved in such violence.

Debbie revealed that despite her son's support for President Donald Trump — a staunch Republican — Tyler rarely discussed politics.

Composite Photos of Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson
Source: Mega

Tyler Robinson's grandma claimed he was a Trump-leaning Republican.

"My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump," she told Daily Mail. "Most of my family members are Republican. I don't know a single one who's a Democrat. I'm just so confused."

Charlie, a 31-year-old conservative speaker, was shot in the neck during the American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University in Orem. The incident occurred approximately 20 minutes after the event commenced, shocking the crowd of around 3,000 attendees.

Memorial For Charlie Kirk
Source: Mega

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during his American Comeback Tour in Utah.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Matt Robinson, Tyler's father, reported his son to authorities following the shooting. Debbie stated that she has been unable to reach her son since the allegations surfaced, but she remains adamant about her grandson's innocence. "I don't think he ever shot a gun, to tell you the truth," she insisted. "He doesn't hunt; he's never liked anything like that. I know he doesn't own any guns."

Adding to her disbelief, Debbie remarked, "There's just no way he could have been that good of a shot."

Memorial For Charlie Kirk
Source: Mega

Investigators found rifle casings inscribed with anti-fascist messages after Charlie Kirk's death.

Investigators reportedly found ammunition next to a Mauser Model 98 rifle equipped with a scope, with shell casings inscribed with messages referencing fascism and internet memes. According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, one casing read, "Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓↓↓," understood as a satirical jab at fascist ideology linked to a video game.

Debbie vehemently denied claims that Tyler had any mental health issues, calling him "just a very shy, good kid."

She said, "There's no way he could be violent. There's absolutely no way that he did that."

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: Mega

The alleged Charlie Kirk shooting suspect reportedly referenced the incident on Discord.

"I've watched that child grow up, and I can't imagine that it would ever, ever, ever be him. And I'm not just saying that as his grandma. It's just knowing him as I do," she added.

However, authorities noted a shift in Tyler's political engagement in recent years. Tyler reportedly revealed a strong dislike for Charlie and voiced concerns about the activist's visit during a recent family gathering. Investigators also heard from Tyler's roommate, who reported that he jokingly referenced the shooting on Discord, displaying troubling messages about retrieving a hidden rifle and bullet inscriptions.

