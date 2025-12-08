or
Tyra Banks Accused of Being on Drugs as She Loses It With Insane Santa Claus Conspiracy Theory: 'Is She OK?'

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA/@ArtOfDialogue_/X

Fans accused Tyra Banks of being on drugs after she published a strange video targeting Santa Claus.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Tyra Banks raised eyebrows in a shocking new video.

On Sunday, December 7, the supermodel, 52, went on a rant about Santa Claus trying to sabotage her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream.

Banks DJ’d a set at a local pub in Sydney, Australia, before launching into a lengthy monologue targeting the fictional figure.

Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks dressed up as Santa Claus.

The star wore a yellow wig with a matching Santa hat, as well as a tight black dress, as she angrily addressed her audience.

"Child, he ain't biting that cookie. He ain't sipping that cream. He taking a bowl from your cabinet ... and he putting a little bit of cookie, and he putting a little bit of that milk, and he mixing it up,” she stated. “And then he put it in your freezer. And he trying to make it taste like Santa SMiZE, and it tastes like Santa s---!"

Image of Fans thought Tyra Banks was on drugs.
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Fans thought Tyra Banks was on drugs.

In another clip with unknown context, she exclaimed, “I think I’m going crazy!”

The crowd watched Banks with their mouths agape and phones out videoing her tirade.

Fans were concerned over the former America’s Next Top Model host’s behavior.

“Is she ok?” one person asked, while another speculated, “She’s so high.”

“I know good coke when I see it,” a third user pointed out.

Others agreed that she may have been on drugs, writing, “Someone gave her a good batch.”

Tyra Banks

Does Tyra Banks Use Drugs?

Image of Tyra Banks previously said she doesn't use drugs.
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks previously said she doesn't use drugs.

Banks previously claimed she has never used drugs.

“I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality,” she once wrote in an email to fans. “I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”

Additionally, she didn’t sip her first alcoholic beverage until age 50, during a celebration with family in Australia.

“My mom and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” she recounted in a May 2024 interview with a news outlet. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”

Image of Tyra Banks ranted about Santa Claus.
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks ranted about Santa Claus.

The model also joked about how she got carded up until she was 40.

“Recently I went to a casino to meet friends, and at this casino you have to show ID to get through security,” she remembered. “There was an older gentleman next to me, I'm talking great-grandpa old, like 99. And the security guard goes, ‘Oh, you two are fine. Just go on in front of everybody. Go in.’ And I was like, 'Oh, that's 50'. I said, ‘You're not going to card me?’ He's like, ‘No, girl, you good.’”

