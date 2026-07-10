ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Celebrates 'Incredibly Special' Invictus Games Event Without Meghan Markle Source: MEGA Prince Harry marked the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham without Meghan Markle by his side. Ayesha Zafar July 10 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Prince Harry celebrated the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, without Meghan Markle by his side. "Incredibly special," the Duke of Sussex said at the event on Friday, July 10, reflecting on the Invictus Games returning to the U.K., where the competition first launched in 2014. He added, "Not just because this is where the Invictus journey first began, but because Britain has always understood the importance of service, resilience, and standing together when it matters most."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry took part in adaptive sports demonstrations during his Birmingham visit.

Harry visited Birmingham's National Exhibition Center, which will host next summer's games. During the visit, he joined former competitors for several adaptive sports demonstrations, including a laser run, wheelchair rugby, and pickleball. More than 550 wounded, injured, and sick service personnel, veterans, and their families from 26 countries are expected to take part in 12 adaptive sports during the 2027 competition.

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Meghan Markle Arrives in U.K. With Kids

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their kids reunited with King Charles despite skipping the Invictus Games event.

While Meghan didn't make it to the Invictus Games event, the former actress, along with the couple's kids Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet did make an appearance at Buckingham Palace on Friday despite initial reports claiming they wouldn't be traveling to the U.K. during Harry's visit. The surprise reunion comes amid security concerns surrounding Harry and his family. Harry has continued to push for stronger security in Britain. He and Meghan lost their state-funded police protection after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. Following the loss of his legal appeal in May 2025, Harry told the BBC, saying he could not "see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point." Harry said of his children that, "The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything. I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland." It appears Harry had a change of heart, though he opted for privacy as no photos were released of his family's reunion with King Charles at time of publication.

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Prince Harry Jokes About the Passage of Time

Source: MEGA Prince Harry joked about losing his hair while reflecting on the first Invictus Games in 2014.

Harry appeared relaxed throughout the visit and even joked about how much time had passed since the first Invictus Games. "What has struck me walking around the arena today is just how many faces I recognize from those different groups that were part of that original journey back in 2014," he said. "Some of us have lost our hair." Helen Helliwell, CEO of Invictus Games Birmingham, told People that people are happy about Harry's continued involvement with the event. "We are super excited to have him," Helliwell said. "He's not only the patron of the foundation, but he's the founder of the Invictus Games, and he always brings sparkle and magic."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry said it felt incredibly special to be at the Invictus Games occurring in the U.K.