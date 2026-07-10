Prince Harry Celebrates 'Incredibly Special' Invictus Games Event Without Meghan Markle
July 10 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Prince Harry celebrated the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, without Meghan Markle by his side.
"Incredibly special," the Duke of Sussex said at the event on Friday, July 10, reflecting on the Invictus Games returning to the U.K., where the competition first launched in 2014.
He added, "Not just because this is where the Invictus journey first began, but because Britain has always understood the importance of service, resilience, and standing together when it matters most."
Harry visited Birmingham's National Exhibition Center, which will host next summer's games. During the visit, he joined former competitors for several adaptive sports demonstrations, including a laser run, wheelchair rugby, and pickleball.
More than 550 wounded, injured, and sick service personnel, veterans, and their families from 26 countries are expected to take part in 12 adaptive sports during the 2027 competition.
Meghan Markle Arrives in U.K. With Kids
While Meghan didn't make it to the Invictus Games event, the former actress, along with the couple's kids Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet did make an appearance at Buckingham Palace on Friday despite initial reports claiming they wouldn't be traveling to the U.K. during Harry's visit.
The surprise reunion comes amid security concerns surrounding Harry and his family.
Harry has continued to push for stronger security in Britain. He and Meghan lost their state-funded police protection after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020.
Following the loss of his legal appeal in May 2025, Harry told the BBC, saying he could not "see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."
Harry said of his children that, "The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything. I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland."
It appears Harry had a change of heart, though he opted for privacy as no photos were released of his family's reunion with King Charles at time of publication.
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Prince Harry Jokes About the Passage of Time
Harry appeared relaxed throughout the visit and even joked about how much time had passed since the first Invictus Games.
"What has struck me walking around the arena today is just how many faces I recognize from those different groups that were part of that original journey back in 2014," he said. "Some of us have lost our hair."
Helen Helliwell, CEO of Invictus Games Birmingham, told People that people are happy about Harry's continued involvement with the event.
"We are super excited to have him," Helliwell said. "He's not only the patron of the foundation, but he's the founder of the Invictus Games, and he always brings sparkle and magic."
Helliwell added the Birmingham Games are being designed with a festival atmosphere, with events, accommodations and ceremonies all located on the same campus for easier access.
Squadron Leader Samantha May also said Harry is enthusiastic about next year's event.
"Harry mentioned that there’s going to be a couple of new stations added in, so we’re just working out the final details of what that will look like. It’s definitely going to be exciting for everyone to see a new event," May revealed.