Erika Kirk Breaks Silence on 'Traumatic' WHCD Shooting: 'Enough Is Enough'

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Erika Kirk, the widow of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, broke her silence following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25. She described the event as a "traumatic example of the evil in our country" and noted the "continued rise in political violence.” “Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family,” the mother-of-two posted on X on Monday, April 27. “Enough is enough.”

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Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family.



I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 27, 2026 Source: @MrsErikaKirk/X Footage from the night showed Erika appearing to sob as she was escorted from the Washington Hilton.

Footage from the night showed Erika appearing to sob as she was escorted from the Washington Hilton, saying, "I just want to go home.” She confirmed she will "briefly address" the incident during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show on Wednesday, April 29. Social media critics cried foul on her reaction, saying Erika was crying crocodile tears. Video footage showed Erika leaving the WHDC Saturday night in tears [saying], "I just wanna go home.” Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was dubious of her reaction and wrote via X on Saturday, “Girl … you literally never been home.”

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Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's husband passed away in September 2025.

“MAGA is a dying cult. Turning Point is also dying. You’re not fooling anyone. eNoUgH iS eNoUgH,” quipped another, who added the hashtag, “It was staged.” Another wondered, “Will you be using your fake tears?” “If you were spending time with your poor kids that have been through h---, we wouldn't see you grifting off your dead husband's name ... but I guess people will see you on the Charlie Kirk show. Don't worry about your kids; they will be fine without you. What a disgusting mum,” snapped another.

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Source: MEGA Earlier in April, Erika opted not to attend a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia.

“Maybe you could use your voice to address gun control? But, I'm sure you will just use your time dabbing fake tears and grifting from your brainwashed supporters,” said another. Earlier in April, Erika opted not to attend a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia due to alleged security threats that the Secret Service never found. Rival Candace Owens called her out for canceling because of low ticket sales — the tickets were free, but the event was sparsely attended.

Source: MEGA A 31-year-old gunman was apprehended after shots were fired near the ballroom.