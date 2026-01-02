From Beauty Queen to Turning Point USA CEO: See Erika Kirk's Transformation in Before and After Photos
Jan. 2 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
January 2012
Erika Kirk was already in the public eye long before she stepped into Charlie Kirk's role at Turning Point USA after his death.
The former beauty queen posed at the Pentagon while wearing a Miss Arizona sash in a January 2012 update.
"Day 1: success 😊," she wrote in the caption.
While Erika has always been a beauty, a plastic surgeon noted the "changes" in her face since her pageant days.
"Looking at how her face has changed from her 2012 pageant photos to how she appears now, the shifts are mostly in areas that usually reflect careful maintenance rather than dramatic surgery," Dr. Frederick Weniger told Glam.
The board-certified plastic surgeon, who has not personally treated Erika, explained, "The middle of her face appears a little fuller, especially through the apples of the cheeks and the under-eye area, suggesting light filler for support. Her lips look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s, which can also come from periodic filler."
He added that Erika may have "had a very subtle rhinoplasty refinement or a light upper-eyelid touch-up, but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty" but clarified they may only be results of nonsurgical treatments.
March 2013
Erika highlighted her beauty further with a glam up look in a March 2013 selfie.
December 2013
In December 2013, the podcast host exposed some skin in an off-the-shoulder oversized shirt as she marked Christmas Eve.
April 2017
Erika let her blonde waves down while wearing a gray knit beanie. She also sported a black top that further emphasized her stunning locks.
August 2019
"...but baby, just remember, there's a difference between being 'willing'...and being 'ready.' ...and trust me, no one is ever ready. — xx E," she captioned an August 2019 update, which showed her sporting a cropped top and black lacy shorts.
She also accessorized with stacks of rings, bangles and bracelets to amp up her look.
May 2023
Erika still confidently showcased her pageant-winning looks and poise even after welcoming her first child with Charlie in 2022. She gave birth to her second child with the right-wing activist in May 2024.
February 2025
Erika was all smiles with Charlie at The White House in February, months before the Turning Point USA co-founder was assassinated.
"The joy is back in the People's House again. God shed His grace on thee. So proud of my husband @charliekirk1776 and our dear friends who are a part of the heartbeat of this administration. You all are what makes the this country so great," she captioned the post.
September 2025
Erika was overwhelmed with emotion while speaking during Charlie's memorial service in Arizona in September.
October 2025
Erika was delivering a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House during a ceremony where Donald Trump awarded Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
November 2025
Charlie's widow attended a White House event in November.
December 2025
Erika dazzled in a gold sparkling blazer and matching pants on Day 1 of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025.