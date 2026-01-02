or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPHOTOS

From Beauty Queen to Turning Point USA CEO: See Erika Kirk's Transformation in Before and After Photos

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram; MEGA

Former Miss Arizona USA Erika Kirk was named CEO of Turning Point USA after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

January 2012

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk has gone from being a beauty queen to a mom-of-two and Turning Point USA CEO.

Erika Kirk was already in the public eye long before she stepped into Charlie Kirk's role at Turning Point USA after his death.

The former beauty queen posed at the Pentagon while wearing a Miss Arizona sash in a January 2012 update.

"Day 1: success 😊," she wrote in the caption.

While Erika has always been a beauty, a plastic surgeon noted the "changes" in her face since her pageant days.

"Looking at how her face has changed from her 2012 pageant photos to how she appears now, the shifts are mostly in areas that usually reflect careful maintenance rather than dramatic surgery," Dr. Frederick Weniger told Glam.

The board-certified plastic surgeon, who has not personally treated Erika, explained, "The middle of her face appears a little fuller, especially through the apples of the cheeks and the under-eye area, suggesting light filler for support. Her lips look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s, which can also come from periodic filler."

He added that Erika may have "had a very subtle rhinoplasty refinement or a light upper-eyelid touch-up, but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty" but clarified they may only be results of nonsurgical treatments.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2013

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

She recently sparked backlash for allegedly wearing 'inappropriate' outfits at public appearances.

Erika highlighted her beauty further with a glam up look in a March 2013 selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2013

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Online critics described Erika Kirk's fashion choices as 'very strange.'

In December 2013, the podcast host exposed some skin in an off-the-shoulder oversized shirt as she marked Christmas Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2017

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk's husband was assassinated on September 10.

Erika let her blonde waves down while wearing a gray knit beanie. She also sported a black top that further emphasized her stunning locks.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2019

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk became the CEO of Turning Point USA, taking over the organization Charlie co-founded.

"...but baby, just remember, there's a difference between being 'willing'...and being 'ready.' ...and trust me, no one is ever ready. — xx E," she captioned an August 2019 update, which showed her sporting a cropped top and black lacy shorts.

She also accessorized with stacks of rings, bangles and bracelets to amp up her look.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2023

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk is a mom-of-two.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Erika still confidently showcased her pageant-winning looks and poise even after welcoming her first child with Charlie in 2022. She gave birth to her second child with the right-wing activist in May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2025

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

She won Miss Arizona USA in 2012.

Erika was all smiles with Charlie at The White House in February, months before the Turning Point USA co-founder was assassinated.

"The joy is back in the People's House again. God shed His grace on thee. So proud of my husband @charliekirk1776 and our dear friends who are a part of the heartbeat of this administration. You all are what makes the this country so great," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2025

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk shared photos from her pageants years on Instagram.

Erika was overwhelmed with emotion while speaking during Charlie's memorial service in Arizona in September.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2025

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was also an NCAA women's basketball player.

Erika was delivering a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House during a ceremony where Donald Trump awarded Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2025

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Her website says she has a 'diverse background.'

Charlie's widow attended a White House event in November.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2025

erika kirk transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has a Christian clothing company.

Erika dazzled in a gold sparkling blazer and matching pants on Day 1 of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.