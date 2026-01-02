From Beauty Queen to Turning Point USA CEO: See Erika Kirk's Transformation in Before and After Photos

Former Miss Arizona USA Erika Kirk was named CEO of Turning Point USA after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Erika Kirk has gone from being a beauty queen to a mom-of-two and Turning Point USA CEO.

Erika Kirk was already in the public eye long before she stepped into Charlie Kirk's role at Turning Point USA after his death.

The former beauty queen posed at the Pentagon while wearing a Miss Arizona sash in a January 2012 update.

"Day 1: success 😊," she wrote in the caption.

While Erika has always been a beauty, a plastic surgeon noted the "changes" in her face since her pageant days.

"Looking at how her face has changed from her 2012 pageant photos to how she appears now, the shifts are mostly in areas that usually reflect careful maintenance rather than dramatic surgery," Dr. Frederick Weniger told Glam.

The board-certified plastic surgeon, who has not personally treated Erika, explained, "The middle of her face appears a little fuller, especially through the apples of the cheeks and the under-eye area, suggesting light filler for support. Her lips look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s, which can also come from periodic filler."

He added that Erika may have "had a very subtle rhinoplasty refinement or a light upper-eyelid touch-up, but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty" but clarified they may only be results of nonsurgical treatments.