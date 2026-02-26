Candace Owens Reveals Reason Behind Erika Kirk Investigation as She Declares 'Something Is Not Right' With Charlie's Widow

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens is fixated on Charlie Kirk's widow. The podcast host — who has been peddling conspiracy theories about the right-wing activist's death since his public assassination last September — insisted "something is not right with Erika Kirk" during the first episode of her new investigative series, "Bride of Charlie," on Wednesday, February 25. Throughout the nearly 65-minute livestream, which close to 3 million people have viewed so far, Candace declared she was "bothered" and troubled" by vague "wrinkles" in Erika's backstory and accused her of lying without pinpointing a specific fib.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/youtube Candace Owens speculated that Erika Kirk's mother isn't actually her mom.

Article continues below advertisement

It Remains Unclear Why Candace Owens Is Investigating Erika Kirk

Source: mega Candace Owens claimed the hospital where Erika Kirk was born had at one point experimented on patients' brains.

The commentator claimed to have discovered mysterious discrepancies in high school yearbooks and local newspaper clippings and went as far as to suggest Erika's mother is not actually her real mom. In addition, she bizarrely alleged the hospital where the former Miss Arizona was born had at one point experimented on patients' brains, then referencing a photo of a toddler-aged Erika "throwing up Freemason hand signs." Candace also revealed she is sitting on information extracted from old classmates and ex-boyfriends of Erika that will come out in future episodes. Still, it's unclear exactly what she thinks the mom-of-two — who took over as CEO of her late husband's political nonprofit, Turning Point USA — is guilty of.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Shapiro Said Erika Kirk Should Sue Candace Owens

Source: @benshapiro/x; mega Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro called Candace Owens a 'twisted human being.'

The media personality faced backlash after releasing a trailer for the series on Monday, February 23, with some on social media branding her "creepy" and "exploitative." Ben Shapiro, Candace's former boss at The Daily Wire, labeled her a "twisted human being" and a "true vampire," suggesting Erika "sue the living h---" out of the podcaster. "She is making money off the murder of Charlie Kirk by literally implicating his widow and everyone else at [Turning Point USA] in that murder, and then trying to dig up pseudo-dirt on the wife of the person who was murdered," Ben said in a scathing 9-minute video posted to X on Tuesday, February 24. "I don’t know what to call that, other than evil trash."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Accused TPUSA Leadership of 'Betraying' Charlie Kirk

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega Candace Owens has been peddling conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death since last fall.

Charlie was gunned down on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson is accused of murdering the conservative media personality. Candace — who was friends with the late political activist — previously insisted she has "evidence" that he was "betrayed" by TPUSA executives before his death. She has also consistently taken aim at Erika, criticizing her for appearing happy in the spotlight as the new leader of Charlie's youth organization. Others have scrutinized the widow for making countless public appearances in the wake of her husband's passing.

Candace Owens Exposed Erika Kirk's Private Call Boasting About Turning Point USA Sales

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega The widow seemed in shockingly good spirits less than a week after her husband's death.