'Unrecognizable': Pop Star Kesha Debuts New Look in Plunging White Gown
Kesha was seen out about in London this week to promote her fifth album, Gag Order, and some fans even thought she looked "unrecognizable."
In new photos, the blonde beauty, 36, donned a white plunging dress as she attended a party on The Strand.
The "Die Young" songstress was also spotted cozying up to boyfriend Riccardo Maddalosso as of late; the two confirmed they were dating in March after they were seen kissing all over Los Angeles, Calif.
The musical artist haas been put through the wringer over the years as she has been in a long-running battle with music producer Dr. Luke.
The producer, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, is countersuing Kesha for defamation after she accused him of sexual and emotional abuse in 2014. Despite the judge dismissing the claims, saying they were too old, the suit is still ongoing, and the two will go to court in July.
Kesha recently got candid about what it was like for her to make some new music, as she hasn't released new tunes since 2020.
"I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," she told Rolling Stone, adding that it's "the most intimate thing I've ever created."
"It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing," she added.
In fact, she got so deep that her new song "Fine Line" discusses the legal battle for the first time.
"I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now," she stated. "With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized."
In the song, she sings about “all the doctors and lawyers [who] cut the tongue out of my mouth,” finishing with the line: “But hey, look at all the money we made off me.”
Clearly, Kesha is going out with a bang as this could reportedly be the last record in her contract with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.