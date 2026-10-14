Unrecognizable Sydney Sweeney Wears Brunette Wig to Go to Amusement Park With Friend: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney traded her signature blonde locks for a brunette wig during an outing with a friend. The Euphoria star looked unrecognizable with the darker hairstyle as she enjoyed a laid-back break from her busy career to spend the day at an amusement park.

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Sydney Sweeney Was Joined by a Friend

Source: @SYDNEYSWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney's friend sported a similar blonde wig.

In the series of snaps uploaded to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, Sweeney and her friend Jayde Hafner channeled their inner child as they frolicked around the park, going on rides, enjoying fair food and playing games in the arcade.

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Sydney Sweeney's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: @SYDNEYSWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney's fans filled the comments with praise.

"When ur bestie shows up and says 'here put this wig on' 😂🥰," she captioned the carousel, as her fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on her new look. "She's so pretty. As a blonde & a brunette 🥰," wrote one person. Hafner commented, "HAHAH I love you 🤪💗." "Aww this looks like fun 🥰🥰," said another, as a third added, "Dark hair looks really good on you 🖤." A fourth penned, "Absolutely love this! Now that’s a bestie for life."

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Syndey Sweeney's Relationship With Scooter Braun Is Getting Serious

Source: @SYDNEYSWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were reportedly 'both surprised' by their connection.

The outing comes as Sweeney's romance with music executive Scooter Braun is heating up. Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 45, reportedly "started as friends, and it kind of just happened,” a source shared, adding that they were "both surprised" by the relationship but have "become really happy." By December 2025, another source said the two were "getting serious," adding, "Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship."

'Sydney’s Spending Time With His Kids and That’s a Big Deal'

Source: @SYDNEYSWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney has reportedly developed a bond with Scooter Braun's three children.