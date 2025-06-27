or
10 Celebrities Who Have Lashed Out at Paparazzi: From Justin Bieber to Rachel Zegler and More

celebrities lashed out at paparazzi
Source: MEGA

These stars stood their ground against relentless paparazzi — and reminded them they are human beings, too.

June 27 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Ashton Kutcher

ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher has clashed with paparazzi several times over the years.

Ashton Kutcher has dealt with relentless paparazzi over the years.

In 2015, the Two and a Half Men star was recorded throwing the contents of his plastic cup at a paparazzo while attending a Kenny Chesney concert in Anaheim. He also flipped off photographers as he and his wife, Mila Kunis, drove away following a dinner in London in 2013.

OK! reported he also confronted a photographer and ignored questions about his and Kunis' daughter, Wyatt, when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in February 2015.

Ben Affleck

ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is dating again following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

In 2024, TMZ released a video showing Ben Affleck unleashing his anger on paparazzi waiting outside his house.

"You're gonna get me into an accident," he told the photographers as he exited his car. "Don't flash your lights when someone is driving down the driveway. Don't do that. That's dangerous. I can't see! You're gonna get somebody hurt doing this s---!"

The Good Will Hunting star added, "If you flash the lights on [my teenage daughter], you're putting her in danger. Do you understand that?"

Over a year after the incident, Affleck opened up about his experiences and said he empathizes with Britney Spears, who has gone through incredibly cruel treatment from paparazzi.

"Having had my own experiences myself, I knew these people [were] following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty," he said during an appearance on Theo Von’s "This Past Weekend" podcast.

He continued, "I don't know, because I don't know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people harangue and yell at you and hassle you and follow you, it kind of seemed like that itself [could have caused Spears' mental health to decline]."

While Affleck noted he understands the "symbiotic relationship" between Hollywood and the press, he revealed he would be "much happier" if he was just "left alone."

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has slammed paparazzi as she expressed how much she hated being photographed without her consent.

Spears will never be a fan of paparazzi.

In a June 2024 post, the "Toxic" singer alleged photographers edit her snaps before they publish them.

"Not very nice and I hardly go outside 'cause I know what they do...it's embarrassing, the whole subject, but that's exactly what they have always done to me...similar to what my dad used to do...it's demoralizing!!!" she complained.

A few months later, she claimed she relocated to Mexico to escape "incredibly cruel" paparazzi, though a source later told The Hollywood Reporter the Princess of Pop had not moved anywhere.

Chappell Roan

chappell roan
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan divided the masses when she ranted about her toxic fans.

During her first MTV Video Music Awards appearance in September 2024, Chappell Roan erupted at a photographer who told her to "shut the f--- up" as she posed for photos.

"You shut the f-- up!" Roan replied while pointing at the individual. "Back off. Not me, b----."

Chris Martin

chris martin
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin was charged after the clash with the paparazzo.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is also not exempt from run-ins with paparazzi.

The singer-songwriter was charged with malicious damage by local police in Byron Bay, Australia, after an encounter with a photographer at Seven Mile Beach. According to the Daily Telegraph, he demanded that the paparazzo delete his photos before vandalizing the photographer's car.

"Police interviewed the gentleman, where he admitted he had lost his temper due to the constant harassment by that journalist, and consequently smashed his windscreen and let the air out of his tires," a police spokesperson told the BBC.

Martin also dealt with paparazzi when he was still married to Gwyneth Paltrow.

He told Big Issue, "There's always some idiot following me because he wants to get a picture of me and Gwyneth. I never thought it would become a problem. The thing that worries me is someone jumping out with a camera and surprising me. I can't say how I'll react."

Rachel Zegler

Justin Bieber

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has been sharing cryptic posts online.

While Justin Bieber was spending time with his friends in Palm Springs, Calif., on April 9, the "Ghost" hitmaker lost his cool when photographers took videos and photos of him.

When one photographer greeted him, Bieber furiously replied, "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?"

He then told the paparazzi, "Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he said as he tried to cover the camera. "That's all you care about, guys. Is money. You don't care about people. Only money…You don't care about human beings."

Kanye West

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West walked out of Piers Morgan's interview.

Kanye West has a love-hate relationship with the paparazzi.

In 2024, he lashed out at a TMZ contributor who asked about his relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori.

"People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you're controlling her," the reporter told West, prompting the "Jesus Is King" rapper to grab the phone from the contributor's hand.

"Why do you feel like it's okay?" West asked. "I'm a human being. You think you can walk up on me like that? You think because you're a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some d------ s--- like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she's got free will?"

The Yeezy founder continued, "Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America! Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil? You're working for TMZ. I'm a legend, do you understand that? I'm here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some d------ s--- about my wife. That's my wife! Was that a d------, disrespectful question to come ask a grown-a-- superhero?"

West also faced a civil lawsuit stemming from a July 2013 incident where he assaulted a photographer outside LAX. They settled the case before the trial.

Miley Cyrus

miley cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus' family has been making headlines due to the drama involving her, Noah and their parents, Billy and Tish.

In 2011, Miley Cyrus confronted a photographer for getting too close to her mother, Tish Cyrus, as they left California Chicken Cafe in West Hollywood.

"You just almost hurt my mom," the "Wrecking Ball" singer told the man. "Don't you ever even think about it. For real. That was crazy. You just hit my mom."

Cyrus also called paparazzi "disgusting pigs" in a post on X in 2012.

Rachel Zegler

rachel zegler
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler starred in Disney's 'Snow White' remake.

Rachel Zegler called out a photographer when she stepped out in New York City in 2024.

At the time, the individual shouted, "Do not be silly like that!" after the Snow White actress struck a pose with a peace sign.

"Sorry? I'm a human. Talk to me as such!" she replied.

Tobey Maguire

tobey maguire
Source: MEGA

A video of Tobey Maguire's encounter with paparazzi went viral.

Tobey Maguire put aside his "friendly neighborhood" persona when he snapped at paparazzi who ambushed him as he tried to drive his car.

"Get the f--- out of the way, I can't see! There are cars there, motherf---------!" Maguire yelled.

