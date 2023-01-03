UPDATE: Jeremy Renner Out Of Surgery After Plow Accident, Remains In 'Critical But Stable Condition'
Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining several injuries from a horrifying snowplow accident.
A rep for the Avengers star confirmed to a news outlet that the actor, 51, "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," after he accidentally ran over one of his legs while plowing the road with a Snowcat.
Renner "returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," his rep continued, adding that the A-lister's family wished to, "express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families."
"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the statement concluded.
As OK! reported, the Wind River actor was airlifted from his Reno, Nev., home to a hospital on Sunday, January 1, following a freak accident that resulted in him losing a tremendous amount of blood. Before paramedics arrived, one of his neighbors who is a doctor managed to place a tourniquet on his leg to help stop the flow of blood leaving his body.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that the Hawkeye star "was the only involved party" in the accident.
Renner previously posted photos and videos of himself using the snowplow to help get his family out of storms, captioning one clip of himself in mid-December clearing a path with his plow: "I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower."
Meanwhile, this was not the first time Renner has seriously injured himself. Back in 2017, Renner told Howard Stern that he once broke both his arms while doing his own stunts for a movie.
"I fell like 20 feet off a stack of chairs," he recalled of his accident on set of Tag. "I broke both of my arms, I got back up and did the stunt again. I just know my limitations."
Despite sustaining injuries, Renner didn't seem fazed, even joking that his broken bones only got in the way of his morning routine. "It affects how I get dressed in the morning," he quipped on The Howard Stern Show. "I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by."