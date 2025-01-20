Celebs Who Performed at U.S. Presidential Inaugurations Through the Years: Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand and More
Harry S. Truman
Accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band, Phil Regan, known as "The Romantic Singer of Romantic Songs," performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Harry S. Truman's 1949 inauguration.
Dwight D. Eisenhower
In 1953, Dwight D. Eisenhower included another singing performance at his inauguration aside from the national anthem, which was performed by Dorothy Maynor at the time. Eugene Conley appeared at the event to sing "America, the Beautiful."
During Eisenhower's second inauguration in 1957, the United States Marine Band, which also performed "America the Beautiful" at the time, accompanied Brian Sullivan as he sang "America." Marian Anderson also took the stage for the national anthem.
John F. Kennedy
Anderson returned to the inauguration ceremony stage and belted "The Star-Spangled Banner" for John F. Kennedy in 1961.
Richard Nixon
While Richard Nixon did not welcome famous performers at his first inauguration in 1969, he had Ethel Ennis perform the national anthem at the second ceremony in 1973.
Ronald Reagan
Juanita Booker sang the national anthem at Ronald Reagan's first inauguration in 1981, while Jessye Norman performed "Simple Gifts" at the second ceremony in 1985.
George H. W. Bush
Aside from the U.S. Army Band member and bass singer Alvy Powell, George H. W. Bush's 1989 inauguration did not feature any star performers.
Bill Clinton
At Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration, singer Marilyn Horne belted out the national anthem in front of the attendees at the U.S. Capitol.
Meanwhile, Santita Jackson performed the national anthem at Clinton's second inauguration in 1997. Norman also offered a medley for the then-president and his supporters.
Barbra Streisand sang "God Bless America" and "Evergreen" and "Children Will Listen" at the concert.
George W. Bush
While George W. Bush's inauguration parties were filled with performances from Ricky Martin and Destiny's Child, he did not book pop acts for the ceremony in 2001.
In 2005, Susan Graham and Denyce Graves delivered "Bless This House" and "American Anthem."
Barack Obama
Barack Obama filled his two inauguration ceremonies with A-list performances.
In 2009, Aretha Franklin graced the stage with a heartfelt rendition of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee." Meanwhile, clarinetist Anthony McGill, pianist Gabriela Montero, violinist Itzhak Perlman and cellist Yo-Yo Ma collaborated on John Williams' piece "Air and Simple Gifts."
Barack's 2013 ceremony featured Beyoncé for the national anthem, Kelly Clarkson for "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" and James Taylor for "America the Beautiful."
Joe Biden
In 2021, Lady Gaga performed the national anthem during Joe Biden's inauguration. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez provided her viral performances of "This Land Is Your Land," "America the Beautiful" and a brief interlude of "Let's Get Loud."
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's first inauguration in 2017 featured performances of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho. The performers sang "America the Beautiful" and the national anthem, respectively.
In Donald's second inauguration as U.S. president on January 20, Carrie Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" alongside the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement to TODAY. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
According to the ceremony's program, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln combined chorus will perform a musical prelude before the inauguration ceremony. The United States Marine Band will deliver another prelude while the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will sing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Country singer and saxophonist Lee Greenwood will perform his song "God Bless the USA" during the inauguration, he confirmed to Fox News.
Meanwhile, opera singer Christopher Macchio — who has often performed for Trump several times over the years, including at the President-elect's October 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden — will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the end of the ceremony.