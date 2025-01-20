Celebs Who Performed at U.S. Presidential Inaugurations Through the Years: Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand and More

Ahead of Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, here are some of the star performers who graced the stage during the peaceful transfers of power over the years.

Accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band, Phil Regan , known as "The Romantic Singer of Romantic Songs," performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Harry S. Truman 's 1949 inauguration .

The national anthem was the only singing segment at the inauguration ceremony until 1953.

In 1953, Dwight D. Eisenhower included another singing performance at his inauguration aside from the national anthem, which was performed by Dorothy Maynor at the time. Eugene Conley appeared at the event to sing "America, the Beautiful."

During Eisenhower's second inauguration in 1957, the United States Marine Band, which also performed "America the Beautiful" at the time, accompanied Brian Sullivan as he sang "America." Marian Anderson also took the stage for the national anthem.