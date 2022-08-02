Is Usher Secretly Engaged To Jennifer Goicoechea?
Is Usher taking the next step in his relationship with Jennifer Goicoechea? According to a post made by Kirk Franklin's wife, Tammy Franklin — who is friendly with the musical artist — it appears that the couple might have gotten engaged.
Tammy shared a picture of herself posing with Kirk, Usher and Goicoechea on her Instagram Story — and her caption made people turn their heads.
"Getting to know Usher up close and see him come to this place in his career of having a residency in Las Vegas is huge!" the caption read. "Ladies he is taken! This is his beautiful fiancé @boogsneffect thank you for being so gorgeous and kind."
The duo, who have been dating for over two years, already share two kids: Sire and Sovereign.
In October, the "U Got It Bad" singer announced the bundle of joy's moniker.
"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," he captioned a photo. "I was born Sept. 29, 2021, at 6:42 p.m., weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar...A.K.A Ra Ra."
Two years prior, Usher gushed about their daughter. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. 'Isn’t She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat," he said at the time.
He later explained the meaning behind his tot's first name.
"So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo,'" he shared.
Usher and his ex-wife Grace Miguel got divorced in 2018 but things seemed amicable.
"We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward," they said in a statement at the time.