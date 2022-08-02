Is Usher Secretly Engaged To Jennifer Goicoechea?

Is Usher taking the next step in his relationship with Jennifer Goicoechea? According to a post made by Kirk Franklin's wife, Tammy Franklin — who is friendly with the musical artist — it appears that the couple might have gotten engaged.

Tammy shared a picture of herself posing with Kirk, Usher and Goicoechea on her Instagram Story — and her caption made people turn their heads.

"Getting to know Usher up close and see him come to this place in his career of having a residency in Las Vegas is huge!" the caption read. "Ladies he is taken! This is his beautiful fiancé @boogsneffect thank you for being so gorgeous and kind."