The pandemic baby boom continues!

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed their first child together — a baby girl! — on Thursday, September 24, in Los Angeles.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the 41-year-old announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of his’s daughter’s tiny hand. “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ .”

A source told PEOPLE, “Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited.”

The baby girl joins big brothers Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, Usher’s sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster. During the two-year marriage, the ‘Yeah’ singer was also a stepfather to Foster’s three sons from previous relationships. Tragically, three years after the couple separated, Foster’s 11-year-old son, Kile Glover, died in July 2012 after being struck by a personal water craft on Lake Lanier.

Usher and Goicoechea, a music executive, have been romantically linked since October 2019. The Voice coach previously dated TLC member Chilli Thomas for two years and British supermodel Naomi Campbell for a few months in 2004. He was also married to his manger Grace Miguel from September 2015 to December 2018.

The Grammy winner confirmed he was becoming a dad for the third time on September 4 on Good Morning America, saying his older sons are “elated” about the new addition to their brood.

“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival,” he added.

Before the birth of baby Sovereign, Usher appeared on The Late Late Show and teased potential baby names, saying that he would not use his own moniker again.

“If it’s a girl, I don’t think that Usher would flow well,” he admitted to host James Corden. “To be perfectly honest, I’m trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me — give me some suggestions.”

“I’ve had a few [ideas],” the singer added. “Just been trying to get down to maybe a middle name. My second son has a middle name; Usher does not have a middle name. … I’ve been motivated by where we are in life. Something maybe relevant to this time?”

In addition to his new bundle of joy, the ‘Confessions’ singer is looking forward to headlining a new Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which opens in summer 2021.

“Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”