Val Chmerkovskiy Claps Back at Corey Feldman's 'Toxic' Claims About 'DWTS'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Val Chmerkovskiy has stepped into the conversation regarding Corey Feldman’s recent accusations about an allegedly “toxic” environment on Dancing With the Stars.
In response to a post by People on Instagram, Chmerkovskiy, 39, shared a thoughtful array of emojis: “🧐🤔🤐🤥,” signaling his disbelief regarding Feldman's statement.
Fellow DWTS contestants quickly rallied to defend the show, countering Feldman's claims.
“Such a lie! It’s the most welcoming experience,” said Lele Pons, while Amy Purdy chimed in with, “Never experienced anything toxic when I was on the show.”
Mauricio Umansky also expressed his support, affirming, “There is nothing toxic on the show. It’s such a welcoming family.”
In a recent preview for an episode of the “Guvery’s Law” radio show, Feldman opened up about what he termed a “toxic” behind-the-scenes culture at DWTS.
"There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes," he said.
He intensified his remarks, adding, “Actually, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around the show, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s the worst, like, most toxic.”
Feldman, 54, — who made headlines when he exited the DWTS ballroom following the first round of eliminations in September — was partnered with Jenna Johnson, who is married to Chmerkovskiy. He maintained a positive atmosphere on set despite his negative comments.
"On the set, everybody gets along. Everybody’s great. Everybody’s happy. You’re working hard," he stated.
Ahead of Feldman’s elimination, Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, mentioned that Jenna, 31, was having a “difficult time” with the former child actor. Maksim previously performed as a pro on the show and departed after Season 25.
Corey later addressed speculation about tension between him and Jenna, stating, “Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with,” in response to an Instagram post she shared.
He elaborated on the show's rumors, stating, “You start reading these things in the paper, like, ‘This person’s mad at this person. These people aren’t talking to each other.’”
He cited a moment when he asked Jenna about the reports, recalling her reaction: “'Oh it’s just Maks. Don’t pay attention to him. He just wants attention.' I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”
Feldman later clarified his previous comments in a statement to People, asserting, “I want to make it absolutely clear that my experience on Dancing With the Stars has been positive. Everyone associated with the show — from my fellow cast members to the pros, crew, and production team — has treated me with nothing but kindness, support, and respect.”
He stressed that any issues he mentioned were unrelated to the show itself, but instead concerning outside commentary and individuals not directly involved with DWTS anymore. "I’m looking forward to getting back to rehearsals this week and can’t wait to dance with Jenna again,” he added, expressing gratitude for being part of the DWTS family.