Val Kilmer Died Just Hours Before He Was Scheduled to Attend Film Festival, Reveals Founder: 'Unbelievable and So Heartbreaking'

One day after the actor died from pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1, Beverly Hills Film Festival president and founder Nino Simone revealed the Top Gun star was scheduled to attend the event that very night.

"It was a shock to find this out. We had just confirmed Val to attend the West Coast Premiere of American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective this past weekend," Simone explained, noting Kilmer was "thrilled to come out in support of his friend [Michael Madsen]."

"I know PR was on the phone, trying to get a hold of the driver, bringing Val for his 7:30 p.m. red carpet arrival. The story and news of his death were reported literally at the same, exact time," he shared. "Unbelievable, and so heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to his family."