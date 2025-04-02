Val Kilmer Died Just Hours Before He Was Scheduled to Attend Film Festival, Reveals Founder: 'Unbelievable and So Heartbreaking'
Val Kilmer's death appears to have come out of left field.
One day after the actor died from pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1, Beverly Hills Film Festival president and founder Nino Simone revealed the Top Gun star was scheduled to attend the event that very night.
"It was a shock to find this out. We had just confirmed Val to attend the West Coast Premiere of American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective this past weekend," Simone explained, noting Kilmer was "thrilled to come out in support of his friend [Michael Madsen]."
"I know PR was on the phone, trying to get a hold of the driver, bringing Val for his 7:30 p.m. red carpet arrival. The story and news of his death were reported literally at the same, exact time," he shared. "Unbelievable, and so heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to his family."
As OK! reported, Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news to The New York Times.
The Batman Forever star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but had made a full recovery after two tracheotomies.
Val was in good spirts in one of his final social media posts, which was a February video of him putting on the supehero mask from the 1995 movie and showcasing Batman artwork.
His last post, which came on March 22, showed one of his paintings.
"It’s got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the camp fire cools down but you’re still wide awake. 12' x 20' plexi-glazed, signed, and ready to hang," he captioned the piece.
Tributes from Hollywood stars poured in after the news of his passing.
"It was an honor working with Val on The Ghost and the Darkness nearly 30 years ago," said Michael Douglas. "Val will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever in the films and performances he so brilliantly shared with us."
"I always liked Val and am sad to hear of his passing. I thought he was a genius actor," raved Nicolas Cage. "I enjoyed working with him on Bad Lieutenant and I admired his commitment and sense of humor. He should have won the Oscar for The Doors."
The movie star's ex-girlfriend Cher also honored him, tweeting, "VALUS. Will miss u. U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the a--, GREAT FRIEND, kids ❤️U. BRILLIANT as Mark Twain. BRAVE here during ur [sic] sickness."
The two dated from 1982 to 1984 but stayed friends after their split.