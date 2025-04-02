Val Kilmer's Ex Cher Calls Late Actor 'Brave, Funny and a Great Friend' After Movie Star Dies at Age 65: 'Will Miss You'
Val Kilmer's ex-girlfriend Cher paid tribute to the late actor just a few hours after it was confirmed he died on Tuesday, April 1, at age 65 from pneumonia.
"VALUS. Will miss u," the singer began her post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the a--, GREAT FRIEND, kids ❤️U," she continued in her April 2 upload. "BRILLIANT as Mark Twain. BRAVE here during ur [sic] sickness."
The Grammy winner, 78, was referring to the Top Gun star's battle with throat cancer.
The stars dated from 1982 to 1984 and sparked controversy due to their age gap.
"I met him at a birthday party my friend was having for me. She said, 'I invited this guy and I think either you or my friend who's an editor will like him,'" Cher wrote in her memoir. "We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly. He would sleep over and it was just a friendship [at first.] That took a long time. Well, I guess not really a long time."
"He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don't know. Thirty something. It was a bigger deal back then," the superstar continued in her book. "The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."
After the split, the two stayed friends, with the mom-of-two revealing he stayed at her home "a lot of the time when he was sick" battling cancer from 2015 to 2017.
"He was brave the whole time. I saw how sick he was," she said in her tome. "Once when the paramedics showed up after he was so sick and coughing up blood, he looked at me and I looked at him and we both knew what we were thinking. Because those guys are so handsome. When one of those paramedics comes to your house, you just know you're going to see somebody who's really cute."
Last year, the "Believe" crooner admitted on The Howard Stern Show that she was "madly in love" with Kilmer, but he was the one who "left" their relationship even though they had "fabulous s--."
"Sometimes you only stay, sometimes, you're only meant to stay with someone so long and Val was like, he was really young," she noted.