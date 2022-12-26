Valerie Bertinelli Admits She's 'Grateful For The Love & Support Of Family' After Finalizing Nasty Divorce From Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli was more than happy to celebrate Christmas as a newly single woman, following her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale.
On Sunday, December 25, the One Day at a Time star took to Instagram to reflect on 2022 and thanked all of the people in her life who made the year as special as it was.
"Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones. ✨," Bertinelli wrote in the heartwarming message. "There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season."
"Let's take a moment to appreciate the special moments we share with our loved ones and the joy and warmth they bring to our lives. 💕," the award-winning-actress — who shares 31-year-old son Wolfgang with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen — continued.
"Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year! Love, Valerie ☺️," the Hot in Cleveland alum concluded.
Many of Bertinelli's fans flocked to her comments section to share their warm holiday wishes and acknowledge the star's year-long divorce journey between November 2021-2022. The nasty court battle originally began when Bertinelli filed for separation in 2021, causing Vitale to challenge their original prenuptial agreement signed in 2011 — before the estranged duo tied the knot.
"Merry Christmas Valerie! I've been a fan since One Day at a Time. Especially with the kids bake shows. I'm so happy that you're finally happy and can enjoy your journey in life. Don't ever give up and keep going!! ❤🎄," one user wrote in support.
Christmas had already come early for Bertinelli, as the television personality declared Tuesday, November 22, as the "second best day of her life" after learning her divorce had been officially settled.
“My lawyer just called,” Bertinelli announced in a Twitter video of the highly-awaited news. "The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed."
“On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced,” the overjoyed actress revealed. “Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”