Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.
After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin."
"She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old longs for in a partner.
Despite certain relationship desires, the next guy in Bertinelli's life would have to be her true Prince Charming, as she previously swore off dating back in June after she grew tired of the disastrous year-long legal battle she faced against Vitale.
The estranged spouses ultimately finalized their split on Tuesday, November 22, which Bertinelli declared as "the second best day of her life" in an Instagram video announcement. At the time, she stated she was "officially f**king divorced."
While the friend of the Hot in Cleveland star encouraged Bertinelli to "never say never" because someone can come along when you least expect it, another close insider revealed the mother-of-one has been "more than" content with focusing on other exciting aspects of her life, such as her son Wolfgang's upcoming nuptials, because dating is "not high on her list of priorities."
"I believe they have a date set," the source explained. "Valerie can't wait for the wedding. She and Wolfie are super close. She says the best day of her life was when he was born."
Bertinelli shares her 31-year-old son with late ex-husband and famed musician Eddie Van Halen.
The television personality and the talented guitarist — who passed away in 2020 — were married from 1981-2007. Following the divorce, Bertinelli tied the knot with Vitale in 2011 and stayed together until the actress filed for legal separation a decade later due to "irreconcilable differences."