OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Valerie Bertinelli
OK LogoNEWS

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source

valerie pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 22 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.

After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin."

Article continues below advertisement
valerie
Source: MEGA

"She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old longs for in a partner.

OFFICIALLY SINGLE VALERIE BERTINELLI CELEBRATES FIRST THANKSGIVING WITH SON WOLFGANG VAN HALEN SINCE DIVORCE

Despite certain relationship desires, the next guy in Bertinelli's life would have to be her true Prince Charming, as she previously swore off dating back in June after she grew tired of the disastrous year-long legal battle she faced against Vitale.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie
Source: MEGA

The estranged spouses ultimately finalized their split on Tuesday, November 22, which Bertinelli declared as "the second best day of her life" in an Instagram video announcement. At the time, she stated she was "officially f**king divorced."

VALERIE BERTINELLI DECLARES SHE'S 'OFFICIALLY F**KING DIVORCED' FROM TOM VITALE: 'SECOND BEST DAY OF MY LIFE'

While the friend of the Hot in Cleveland star encouraged Bertinelli to "never say never" because someone can come along when you least expect it, another close insider revealed the mother-of-one has been "more than" content with focusing on other exciting aspects of her life, such as her son Wolfgang's upcoming nuptials, because dating is "not high on her list of priorities."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
bertinelli
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"I believe they have a date set," the source explained. "Valerie can't wait for the wedding. She and Wolfie are super close. She says the best day of her life was when he was born."

Bertinelli shares her 31-year-old son with late ex-husband and famed musician Eddie Van Halen.

The television personality and the talented guitarist — who passed away in 2020 — were married from 1981-2007. Following the divorce, Bertinelli tied the knot with Vitale in 2011 and stayed together until the actress filed for legal separation a decade later due to "irreconcilable differences."

Radar spoke to a friend of Bertinelli in regard to her relationship desires.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.