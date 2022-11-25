Officially Single Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates First Thanksgiving With Son Wolfgang Van Halen Since Divorce
Feeling very thankful. Mere days after being declared "officially f**king divorced," Valerie Bertinelli joined her family for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The legally single celeb shared a glimpse of her joyous Turkey Day via Instagram, offering blissful snaps with her brother Patrick Bertinelli, her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as his fiancée, Andraia Allsop.
Bertinelli first shared a selfie with her brother as he kissed her cheek, both holding wine glasses while they appeared to be out to dinner. She also shared a video of the room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way."
After posting a selfie of her son and his soon-to-be wife to her Instagram Story, Bertinelli got in the shot, smiling alongside the couple.
Thursday, November 24, marked Bertinelli's first holiday since her split from Tom Vitale. As OK! reported, the former flames settled their divorce mere days ago, with the One Day at a Time star dubbing the day the "second best" of her life.
“My lawyer just called,” Bertinelli said in a Twitter video uploaded on Tuesday, November 22, as she headed to the airport to visit her musician son. "The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed."
“On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced,” the overjoyed 62-year-old declared. “Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”
Bertinelli and Vitale were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in May, six months after petitioning for a legal separation last November.
The finalization of their divorce was a long time coming, given that immediately after she filed, Vitale asked in June to be awarded spousal-support and challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement.
She responded to her ex's challenge in July, requesting to bifurcate her martial status from their financial issues — so there would be two separate trials. In the end, Bertinelli now has to pay her former flame $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them," per People.
Neither party will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.