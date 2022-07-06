Cash ChaosValerie Bertinelli's Ex Tom Vitale Asks For Spousal Support, Claims He Earns Just $16 An Hour While She Makes $180K
Valerie Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale isn't proceeding as smoothly as she had hoped. After more than a decade of marriage, the Food Network star filed for legal separation in November 2021 and requested neither of them be awarded spousal support, as per their prenup.
In documents obtained by Radar, the mom-of-one listed their separation date as December 2019 and cited irreconcilable differences.
However, this past May, Bertinelli filed for a full divorce instead of just a separation, which prompted Vitale to claim that her filing was inaccurate, insisting they parted ways in December 2021, not 2019. He also questioned the "validity" and details of their prenup in addition to asking for spousal support.
According to Vitale, his estranged wife, 62, racks in $180k per month, while he will earn just $16 an hour when he begins his new job at the Postal Annex in Malibu.
Because of his minuscule pay and personal expenses, he argued that he's in need of financial support. Paperwork shows that Vitale spends $50k a month, with $20k going to rent, $1,730 for groceries and $2,500 for vacations, in addition to other various expenses.
The Emmy winner has yet to respond to Vitale's latest statements, though it's clear the breakup has taken a toll on her, as she recently revealed she has no interest in marrying for a third time (she and late musician Eddie Van Halen divorced in 2007 after more than two decades together).
"I am gonna be more than happy to be divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren," the actress shared with Hoda Kotb on Today last month. "Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks, I can't imagine . So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."