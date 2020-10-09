Valerie Bertinelli is keeping her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen’s memory alive following his tragic death on October 6.

The actress posted a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 8, remembering the good times with her late ex.

The first two photos were from the night they met — the rockstar and the TV personality first crossed paths in 1980, and they quickly hit it off.

Bertinelli also shared snaps from their first Christmas together and from a concert backstage at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In the last snap, the former flames are smiling while on vacation in New York in 1993 with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

VALERIE BERTINELLI, ELTON & MANY MORE REACT TO ROCKER EDDIE VAN HALEN‘S DEATH

The couple married in 1981 and stayed together until 2001.

Van Halen’s son was the first to break the news about his father’s untimely passing.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang wrote on Twitter. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

BILL CLINTON AND MORE HONOR JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG AT MEMORIAL CEREMONY

For her part, Mama Bertinelli posted her initial Instagram tribute to Van Halen on Tuesday, October 6. Bertinelli and her son were present when Van Halen passed.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she said. “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I will see you in our next life my love.”

Although the couple split up in 2001, and then divorced in 2007, they remained close. Van Halen was even reportedly in attendance at her wedding to Tom Vitale in 2011.

BEFORE AND AFTER: WHAT HAPPENED TO ‘UNRECOGNIZABLE’ POP STAR AUBREY O’DAY — PHOTOS

Bertinelli previously shared that the couple’s marital issues were largely a result of the rockstar’s addiction to cocaine. However, he announced that he was sober in 2008. She was not a fan of his smoking habit either, which he continued after his first tongue cancer diagnosis in 2000.

The guitar player spoke to Billboard magazine in 2015 about his previous spat with cancer. He shared that he suspected that his tongue cancer stemmed from holding metal guitar picks in his mouth at shows.

“So that’s one theory. I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything. But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory, but the doctors say it’s possible,” he shared.

The tongue cancer then spread to his esophagus. The musician had to have part of his tongue removed, which altered his speech.

The musical artist kept his latest diagnosis a secret until his passing. He was 65 years old.

RIP, Van Halen.