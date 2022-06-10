Valerie Bertinelli Gained Weight Amid Divorce Woes, But She Believes The Pounds Will Melt Off When She Starts Healing Emotionally

TV chef Valerie Bertinelli knows she's carrying a little more weight than usual at the moment, but dropping the pounds isn't her priority, as she'd rather first work on healing her mind.

"I'm looking at the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now," the star, 62, shared during her Today with Hoda & Jenna appearance on Thursday, June 9. "Because I know that I'm still holding on to this weight because it's protecting me because I'm going through a lot of challenges, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of crazy stuff going on in my life right now."