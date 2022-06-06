It's War! Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Wants Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce
Anything but amicable! Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband, Tom Vitale, is demanding the actress give him spousal support amid their contentious divorce.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Vitale's attorney made the request in court last week.
The former flames, who got married in 2011, also disagree on their separation date. (The brunette beauty originally filed for separation from her ex in November 2021; she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.)
The Hollywood star said they had been separated since December 2019, and she claimed they signed a prenuptial agreement. In May, Bertinelli decided to divorce Vitale instead of just requesting a legal separation.
Vitale disagreed with the date of separation, and said they split in November 2021, not December 2019.
Vitale's attorney wants the court to figure out “the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”
The Hot in Cleveland alum has had a tough couple of years, as she previously lost her ex Eddie Van Halen to cancer in October 2020. "It's been rough," she said in an interview, which aired three months after his death. "Very bittersweet. We're doing OK. We spent the holidays together, I'll see him later today. We've been spending a lot of time together."
Bertinelli, who shares son Wolfgang with the late singer, also shared a touching tribute via Instagram. "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I will see you in our next life my love."
One year later, Wolfgang also paid tribute to his father. “You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”