Stunner at 65! See Valerie Bertinelli's Hottest Photos Amid Her Weight-Loss Success
Hot in Red
Valerie Bertinelli was all smiles in a sizzling bikini photo that set social media abuzz.
On April 30, the 65-year-old One Day at a Time alum had fans raving after she posed in a red two-piece bikini during golden hour.
"My pool is 66° 🥶 Now, for a cold plunge that's relatively warm. (that's what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I've been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it's easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes 😝," Bertinelli captioned the upload.
Looking Better Than Ever
Bertinelli displayed her age-defying beauty in a December 2024 mirror selfie, posing in a black bra top and matching low-rise underwear with white trim.
"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she captioned the post. "But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."
Valerie Bertinelli Embraced Summer
The Touched by an Angel actress flaunted her summer vibes with a poolside photo in August 2024. She completed the bikini look with a wide-brimmed sun hat and round-framed sunglasses.
"August 11. The last dog day of summer. I have spent 64 years not knowing what that actually meant, so I looked it up," said Bertinelli.
She added in the caption, "It has nothing to do with dogs and everything do with Sirius, the dog star. The dog days of summer are the 20 days before and the 20 days after Sirius has become visible in the east when the sky is still dark right before sunrise. And it's hot as f---. Anyway, this is me waiting patiently for the fall equinox. 😜"
- Lady in Red! Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Attracts Wannabe Suiters by Showing Off Slim Figure in Swimsuit Snaps
- Valerie Bertinelli Glows with Confidence at 64 as She Embraces Life After Weight Loss
- Valerie Bertinelli, 64, Confidently Poses in Bra and Underwear as Actress Admits Her Body Went Through 'Madness' This Year: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Age Is Just a Number for Valerie Bertinelli
In a February 2024 throwback post, Bertinelli shared a powerful message with her fans amid her wellness journey.
"2014 #tbt This is a 150lb body on a 5'4 frame. I don't weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by whose standards I don't know. It's stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh.You are enough.Just the way you are. F--- 'em 💜#throwbackthursday," she shared in the caption of the photos, which showed her wearing a purple bikini.
Valerie Bertinelli Rocked a Bold, Stylish Look
Bertinelli made a grand entrance at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards in a show-stealing white outfit featuring a blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.
She Owned the Red Carpet!
For the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019, Bertinelli glimmered in a black suit, black pants and black peep-toe heels.