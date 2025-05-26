Stunner at 65! See Valerie Bertinelli's Hottest Photos Amid Her Weight-Loss Success

The Touched by an Angel actress flaunted her summer vibes with a poolside photo in August 2024. She completed the bikini look with a wide-brimmed sun hat and round-framed sunglasses.

"August 11. The last dog day of summer. I have spent 64 years not knowing what that actually meant, so I looked it up," said Bertinelli.

She added in the caption, "It has nothing to do with dogs and everything do with Sirius, the dog star. The dog days of summer are the 20 days before and the 20 days after Sirius has become visible in the east when the sky is still dark right before sunrise. And it's hot as f---. Anyway, this is me waiting patiently for the fall equinox. 😜"