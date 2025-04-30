or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Valerie Bertinelli
OK LogoNEWS

Lady in Red! Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Attracts Wannabe Suiters by Showing of Slim Figure in Swimsuit Snaps

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli.
Source: MEGA; @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli, who is now single, flaunted her slim figure in a red bikini.

By:

April 30 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Valerie Bertinelli is showing off her revenge body — and people are noticing!

On Wednesday, April 30, the star, 65, flaunted her slim figure while wearing a red bikini.

"My pool is 66° 🥶 Now, for a cold plunge that’s relatively warm. (that’s what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I’ve been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it’s easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes 😝," she captioned the slew of photos via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Valerie Bertinelli after her cold plunge.
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli proudly showed off her cold plunge experience.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The TV star posted a video of herself jumping into the pool during sunset.

Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty so happy.

One person wrote, "You look fabulous!🔥what an inspiration! I cold plunge (if you will) in my tub! Being 6ft I’m lucky to have such a long & deep tub to soak! 🛁 🥶," while another said, "Go you, girl! Freezin for a reason! 🙌🥶💪."

A third person added, "Val. I swear you are aging backwards! So stunning…🤩 now…I promise, I’m not saying 'flawless' again! lol. 😉😉 Now this is no joke…you are just so beautiful. @wolfiesmom 💛🫶🏻💛."

Article continues below advertisement

"Stunning," another person wrote, while someone else added, "Yes lady 🔥."

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli slim figure red bikini
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

The actress is now single.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Bertinelli's ex Mike Goodnough set the record straight about their prior romance.

On Tuesday, April 1, the writer, 54, took to Instagram to respond to one person who suggested he and the chef were subtly messaging each other through their Instagram posts.

“That is not the case,” Goodnough began. “I have never at any time posted something on social media for the purposes of communicating with someone indirectly when I know them personally and have ample ways to reach them directly.”

MORE ON:
Valerie Bertinelli

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli slim figure red bikini
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli's ex spoke out about their relationship and said he wants her to be 'happy.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I have love for her and I always will. I want her to be happy. It will bring me nothing but joy to see that she is,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie bertinelli slim figure red bikini
Source: MEGA

The former flames dated for 10 months.

Article continues below advertisement

The writer, who previously dated Bertinelli for 10 months, previously had nothing but good things to say about his ex.

Article continues below advertisement

“Our relationship as partners ended. My caring about her did not,” Goodnough wrote.

“A post of mine here was the cause of it. I regret having posted it. I wish I hadn’t. The issue addressed was real. My post made it worse rather than better. Valerie and I had a complicated relationship. Our time as a couple ended months ago but our close contact only really ended recently. So, it is more ‘fresh’ than it would seem.”

“The one thing that was never an issue was our love for each other. I loved Valerie more than I’ve ever loved someone in a relationship of choice. (My love for my son is a whole different thing.),” he added. “As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.