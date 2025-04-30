Lady in Red! Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Attracts Wannabe Suiters by Showing of Slim Figure in Swimsuit Snaps

The TV star posted a video of herself jumping into the pool during sunset.

Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty so happy.

One person wrote, "You look fabulous!🔥what an inspiration! I cold plunge (if you will) in my tub! Being 6ft I’m lucky to have such a long & deep tub to soak! 🛁 🥶," while another said, "Go you, girl! Freezin for a reason! 🙌🥶💪."

A third person added, "Val. I swear you are aging backwards! So stunning…🤩 now…I promise, I’m not saying 'flawless' again! lol. 😉😉 Now this is no joke…you are just so beautiful. @wolfiesmom 💛🫶🏻💛."