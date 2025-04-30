Lady in Red! Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Attracts Wannabe Suiters by Showing of Slim Figure in Swimsuit Snaps
Valerie Bertinelli is showing off her revenge body — and people are noticing!
On Wednesday, April 30, the star, 65, flaunted her slim figure while wearing a red bikini.
"My pool is 66° 🥶 Now, for a cold plunge that’s relatively warm. (that’s what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I’ve been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it’s easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes 😝," she captioned the slew of photos via Instagram.
The TV star posted a video of herself jumping into the pool during sunset.
Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty so happy.
One person wrote, "You look fabulous!🔥what an inspiration! I cold plunge (if you will) in my tub! Being 6ft I’m lucky to have such a long & deep tub to soak! 🛁 🥶," while another said, "Go you, girl! Freezin for a reason! 🙌🥶💪."
A third person added, "Val. I swear you are aging backwards! So stunning…🤩 now…I promise, I’m not saying 'flawless' again! lol. 😉😉 Now this is no joke…you are just so beautiful. @wolfiesmom 💛🫶🏻💛."
"Stunning," another person wrote, while someone else added, "Yes lady 🔥."
As OK! previously reported, Bertinelli's ex Mike Goodnough set the record straight about their prior romance.
On Tuesday, April 1, the writer, 54, took to Instagram to respond to one person who suggested he and the chef were subtly messaging each other through their Instagram posts.
“That is not the case,” Goodnough began. “I have never at any time posted something on social media for the purposes of communicating with someone indirectly when I know them personally and have ample ways to reach them directly.”
“I have love for her and I always will. I want her to be happy. It will bring me nothing but joy to see that she is,” he wrote.
The writer, who previously dated Bertinelli for 10 months, previously had nothing but good things to say about his ex.
“Our relationship as partners ended. My caring about her did not,” Goodnough wrote.
“A post of mine here was the cause of it. I regret having posted it. I wish I hadn’t. The issue addressed was real. My post made it worse rather than better. Valerie and I had a complicated relationship. Our time as a couple ended months ago but our close contact only really ended recently. So, it is more ‘fresh’ than it would seem.”
“The one thing that was never an issue was our love for each other. I loved Valerie more than I’ve ever loved someone in a relationship of choice. (My love for my son is a whole different thing.),” he added. “As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life.”