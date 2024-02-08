Valerie Bertinelli Says She Doesn't Weigh Herself Anymore After Being 'Considered Overweight' at 150 Pounds: 'It's Stupid'
Valerie Bertinelli is living her best life — and she doesn't care what the scale reads.
"2014 #tbt This is a 150lb body on a 5’4 frame. I don’t weigh myself anymore because this is considered overweight by whose standards I don’t know. It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh.You are enough.Just the way you are. F--- ‘em 💜#throwbackthursday," the TV star, 63, captioned two photos of herself in a purple bikini via Instagram.
Of course, people were proud of the actress for not caring what people think.
One person wrote, "Gorgeous then, Gorgeous NOW, Sister!! ❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "Well if that’s overweight, I don’t have a chance! Anyway, I like to keep my wrinkles filled out!"
A third person added, "S--- and gorgeous and fit and an inspiration to so so many!! Way to keep with the positivity @wolfiesmom!"
As OK! previously reported, Bertinelli showed off her wellness journey in December 2023.
She shared a video of herself from a Pilates studio in California. “No matter how hard it is to get there, I always feel so much better about myself once I’m done. Thank you, Grace!” she said.
The Hot in Cleveland alum captioned the post, “Exercise is not just for your body. It can also soothe your soul 🤍💪🏼.”
Bertinelli has been vocal about getting into better shape over the years, especially after her divorce from Tom Vitale.
"I'm looking at the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now," she shared during her Today with Hoda & Jenna appearance in June 2022. "Because I know that I'm still holding on to this weight because it's protecting me because I'm going through a lot of challenges, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of crazy stuff going on in my life right now."
Since then, she's been candid about how far she's come.
"It’s been quite the journey this year! 🥹 🥰 You can see the relief and even a little fear in the opening clip (shot on January 1, 2023) and the pure joy that starts to take hold as I find my way back to myself throughout the year. (shout out to my therapist for kindly walking me through all the uncomfortable emotional work 😅)I have so much gratitude for my family and friends, finally being able to freely spend time with them has been such a big source of comfort, joy, hilarity, and healing. I love them all so. ✨♥️," she wrote via Instagram in December 2023.
"And I am grateful for this community here online 🙏🏻 I want you to know that you have helped me too. I can’t thank all of you enough for being here and letting me work through my pain on our little walks with Luna. 🐾 Helping me and giving me insight and even sharing your pain and your healing with me. I hope I have also helped you. 🤍And do me a favor? Indulge in your life. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Feel it all, then do your best to release what doesn’t belong to you. Please don’t tolerate the intolerable. You deserve better. We all do. We deserve the best this life has to offer. We ARE enough and I am so thankful for every single one of you. 🥹💖Here’s to a glorious 2024! 🥂💫," she continued.