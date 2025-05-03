Sheinelle Jones Taking It 'One Day at a Time' as Family Health Matter Sidelines Her From 'Today'
Dylan Dreyer sent major love to her Today show sister Sheinelle Jones, who sidelined herself from the program due to a "family health matter."
With her absence lingering, it remains unclear when Jones can grace the morning set again.
Dreyer, 43, and her co-host Al Roker rocked the red carpet during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, where they offered some heartfelt updates on their missing co-anchor. “We’re all very very close. We chat with her often," Dreyer revealed.
"A week doesn't go by where we're not checking in, seeing how she's doing. We pray for her all the time, we can't wait for her to come back, so we're just waiting for that day to come," she said.
Roker, 70, echoed those sentiments, sharing: "The fact of the matter is, we're so grateful to all the fans and viewers who've been praying for her and praying for her family and [she's] just taking it one day at a time."
He pointed to the strong bond they all have, stating, "The good news is this is a family and we've got each other's backs and make sure that you're able to take the time you need to take care of things."
At the same event, Carson Daly chimed in, confirming that he and their colleagues are "always thinking about her."
Currently, no timeline has been announced for Jones' return. While she's away, other NBC favorites have stepped in to fill her chair at the news desk.
"Sheinelle appreciates the support she's received from fans and viewers in her absence," a source shared with People back in January. "She's especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and cohosts, for all their love during a sensitive time."
As for the upcoming Met Gala on Monday, May 5, Roker will be stepping in for Sheinelle, excited to cover the star-studded red carpet. "Very excited pinch hit for @sheinelle_o and cover the #redcarpet for the annual @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute gala Never did it before," he teased in an Instagram video. "The theme and the exhibit is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style based on a book by Professor Monica L. Miller."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the clip, Roker shared his enthusiasm: "Well, work has begun on getting ready for the Met Gala at the beautiful Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, I'm actually gonna be covering it on the red carpet, talking about 'Superfine' Black tailoring and dandyism."
Fans are already chiming in with their love and wishes for Jones. Comments like, "Missing Ms. Jones but know you will represent well in her place, Mr. Roker. Look forward to seeing her back on the red carpet next year," and "How fun! @sheinelle_o we miss you! Hope to see you back on Today. Mornings aren't the same without you," show that Jones' absence is deeply felt.