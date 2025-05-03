Sheinelle Jones Taking It 'One Day at a Time' as Family Health Matter Sidelines Her From 'Today'

Dylan Dreyer sent major love to her Today show sister Sheinelle Jones, who sidelined herself from the program due to a "family health matter."

With her absence lingering, it remains unclear when Jones can grace the morning set again.

Dreyer, 43, and her co-host Al Roker rocked the red carpet during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, where they offered some heartfelt updates on their missing co-anchor. “We’re all very very close. We chat with her often," Dreyer revealed.