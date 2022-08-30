Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' From 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Brock Davis & Scheana Shay Wedding
The cast of Vanderpump Rules is back to filming, and the drama seems to be more intense than ever. According to Brock Davies, Katie Maloney was disinvited from his and Scheana Shay's wedding reception after Maloney allegedly freaked out over estranged husband Tom Schwartz making out with Raquel Leviss during their weekend-long celebration.
While replying to an Instagram comment under a report about the supposed incident by the podcaster, the groom wrote, “She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”
Maloney was in fact living it up on a girls trip with VPR alum Kristina Kelly — however, the former Mrs. Schwartz has disputed some of the rumors about her appearance at the nuptials. “I’m enjoying all these untruths 🍿," Maloney penned beneath the same Instagram post Davis commented on.
This comes as rumors have swirled that the newly single owner of TomTom and James Kennedy's ex-girlfriend have become more than friends. “I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Schwartz told Shay on a recent episode of her "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast.
“She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance,” he said. “She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”
According to insiders, this then allegedly lead to the two Bravo stars getting extra close at Shay and Davies' multi-day wedding event. "Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” a source dished. “They made out.”
Schwartz and Maloney announced their divorce in March after being together for twelve years. They even got hitched while Bravo cameras were rolling. Leviss and the infamous DJ were together for five years before getting engaged during season 9 and calling it off during the reunion.