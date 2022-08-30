Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' From 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Brock Davis & Scheana Shay Wedding

Maloney was in fact living it up on a girls trip with VPR alum Kristina Kelly — however, the former Mrs. Schwartz has disputed some of the rumors about her appearance at the nuptials. “I’m enjoying all these untruths 🍿," Maloney penned beneath the same Instagram post Davis commented on.

This comes as rumors have swirled that the newly single owner of TomTom and James Kennedy's ex-girlfriend have become more than friends. “I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Schwartz told Shay on a recent episode of her "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast.