Throwing Shade! Lala Kent Declares She's 'Having The Best Sex' Of Her Life With Her New Man Following Randall Emmett Split

"I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do," the reality star spilled on Saturday, October 15, while attending the bustling fan convention. "Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet."

LALA KENT REVEALS SHE IS 'BURNING THE BRIDGE' FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM RANDALL EMMETT: 'I JUST NEVER THOUGHT MY LIFE WOULD BE WHERE IT IS'

As for if fans will be introduced to her new man in future episodes of Vanderpump Rules, she shared that while they may not see her current relationship, the show will feature other glimpses of her love life.