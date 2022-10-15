Throwing Shade! Lala Kent Declares She's 'Having The Best Sex' Of Her Life With Her New Man Following Randall Emmett Split
Lala Kent threw some serious shade at her estranged ex Randall Emmett at BravoCon 2022. Days after teasing that she "might be in love" with her newest flame, the Vanderpump Rules personality revealed their intimacy is off the charts!
"I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do," the reality star spilled on Saturday, October 15, while attending the bustling fan convention. "Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet."
LALA KENT REVEALS SHE IS 'BURNING THE BRIDGE' FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM RANDALL EMMETT: 'I JUST NEVER THOUGHT MY LIFE WOULD BE WHERE IT IS'
As for if fans will be introduced to her new man in future episodes of Vanderpump Rules, she shared that while they may not see her current relationship, the show will feature other glimpses of her love life.
"You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up," she explained. "[He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’"
LALA KENT 'NOT SURPRISED OR TAKEN ABACK' ABOUT EX RANDALL EMMETT ALLEGATIONS, INSIDER CLAIMS: 'IT SHOWS HIS CHARACTER & CONDUCT'
As OK! previously reported, Kent and Emmett called it quits last October, with the Give Them Lala author alleging the film producer had cheated on her throughout their relationship.
"I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," the mom-of-one — she shares daughter Ocean, 1, with Emmett — claimed in a bombshell Instagram comment.
Added Kent, "...I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter, but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return ocean to the home."